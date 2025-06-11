CSE Prelims 2025 Examination Results Declared, Over 14,000 Qualify For Mains: Check Result At UPSC.GOV.IN

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday (June 11) declared the results for the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2025 preliminary exam.

As many 14,161 candidates managed to clear the prelims and will now be eligible to sit in the Mains examination. Candidates who took the UPSC CSE 2025 prelims exam on May 25 will be able to download and check and download their result status from upsc.gov.in and upsconline.gov.in.

The CSE 2024 prelims exam was held by UPSC on June 16 last year, and the UPSC CSE prelims result status was announced on July 1.

This year, the UPSC CSE Prelims examination was held on May 25 and the results were declared today (June 11). UPSC Prelims comprises two papers -- paper 1 is general studies and paper 2 is Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT).

Each paper carries 200 marks and needs to be completed within two hours. Examination for both papers takes place on the same day. The CSAT paper is qualifying in nature, requiring candidates to score at least 33%.

Candidates scoring above the cut-off marks in CSE prelims become eligible to register for the UPSC main examination. UPSC Mains Exam 2025 is scheduled for August 22, 2025. The mains is an entirely descriptive examination. Only a small percentage of those who clear the prelims are able to pass the Mains and move to the final Interview round. For UPSC CSE 2025, a total of 979 vacancies are available, slightly less than the 1056 vacancies announced for UPSC CSE 2024

Meanwhile, the UPSC, in its statement on preliminary exam results, said the candidature is provisional. All the qualified candidates will be provided a window for providing/updating the following details:

Submission of fee of Rs.200 for admission into the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2025 except in the case of fee exempt candidates viz. the female/PwBD/SC/ST candidates.

Submission/Updation of Scribe details, Assistive Device and

Question Paper in large font (for Mains Examination).

Submission of Gazette Notification (in case a candidate has changed name after matriculation and/or there is a mismatch with the name given in his/her matriculation or higher educational certificate vis a vis name given by him/her in the CSE-2025 online application).

The Window for filling up these details and their submission will be available on the Commission's website from 16th to 25th June, 2025. The results of four candidates with the Roll Numbers: 7004555, 6305469, 6413314 and 6610122 have been withheld till final outcome of the ongoing court cases.

Candidates are also informed that marks, cut off marks and answer keys of CS (P) Examination, 2025 will be uploaded on the Commission's website i.e. https://upsc.gov.in only after the entire process of the Civil Services Examination, 2025 and Indian Forest Service Examination, 2025 is over i.e. after the declaration of final result.

The Union Public Service Commission has a Facilitation Counter near the Examination Hall Building in its premises at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi. Candidates may obtain any information/clarification regarding their result of the above-mentioned Examination on all working days between 10.00 AM to 5.00 PM, in person or on Tel. No. 011-23385271, 011-23098543 or 011-23381125 from the Facilitation Counter.