JEE Main 2025: CSAB Encourages Students To Apply For Bright Career In Science And Technology

Delhi: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has encouraged students to apply for JEE Main 2025 (Session 2) whose registration will close on February 25.

In an interaction with aspirants, Prof K Umamaheshwar Rao, Chairperson, CSAB 2025, said, "I strongly encourage talented students from the country to register for the JEE Main 2025 (Session 2) Examination. Cracking this prestigious exam can be a life-changing achievement, empowering their future in science and technology.” He said by participating in JEE Main and subsequent counselling rounds, students can secure admission to renowned institutes that nurture their potential and equip them with the skills to succeed globally.

JEE Main provides aspiring engineers access to world-class education and promising career opportunities. It paves the way for admission to leading institutions, including 31 National Institutes of Technology (NITs), 26 Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs), three Schools of Planning and Architecture (SPAs), 37 Government-Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs) and one 1 IIEST, Shibpur. While the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) is jointly organised by IIT Kanpur and NIT Rourkela, CSAB 2025 is led by NIT Rourkela.

NIT Nagaland (ETV Bharat)



Eligibility for JEE (Main) 2025

Age Limit: There is no age limit for candidates appearing in JEE (Main) 2025. Students who passed Class XII or equivalent in 2023, 2024, or are appearing in 2025 are eligible, can register for this exam.

Qualifying Examinations: Candidates must have passed or be appearing in one of the following: Final examination of the 10+2 system by recognised Central/State Boards (e.g., CBSE, CISCE), Intermediate or two-year Pre-University examination by a recognised Board/University, final examination of the two-year Joint Services Wing course of the National Defence Academy, Senior Secondary School Examination by NIOS with at least five subjects, Public School/Board/University examination in India or abroad recognised as equivalent to the 10+2 system by AIU, Higher Secondary Certificate Vocational Examination, Diploma (3 years) recognised by AICTE or a State technical education board, General Certificate of Education (GCE) A-Level examination (London/Cambridge/Sri Lanka), High School Certificate by Cambridge University or International Baccalaureate Diploma from IB Office, Geneva, Class XII equivalent examination completed outside India with an AIU equivalence certificate, If Class XII is not a public exam, candidates must have passed at least one public (Board/Pre-University) exam earlier.

Seats Availability

Each year, nearly 24,000 seats are available across NITs in India. In 2025, approximately 2,000 seats are expected to be reserved under the State Quota for NIT system in the NE states, along with 740 seats under the NEUT category. Recognising the unique challenges faced by NE students, CSAB offers tailored opportunities through dedicated counselling rounds

1. CSAB-NEUT Round: Allocates seats in AICTE-approved institutes across India for students from NE states and Union Territories with limited technical education facilities

2. CSAB Special Round: Provides an additional chance for candidates who did not secure a seat through JoSAA/CSAB counselling to gain admission to NIT+ institutions

Language option

The JEE Main exam is conducted in 13 languages, including English, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

Seat Allocation Process

Students who qualify for JEE Main can participate in the counselling process through the official website (https://josaa.nic.in and https://csab.nic.in), where they will find detailed instructions for each step, including registration, document verification, preference selection, counselling schedules, and seat allotment. By carefully following these instructions, candidates can easily navigate the counselling process.

The JoSAA/CSAB counselling process offers several benefits like exclusive seat reservations including reserved seats for NE students. This apart, the two CSAB special rounds allow students to secure seats even if they miss out during the main rounds. The online system streamlines the process of registration, document verification, and seat allotment, allowing students to complete all formalities from their homes. Multilingual support is available to help students and parents navigate the process. Students can choose from a wide array of programs, including traditional fields like Civil and Mechanical Engineering and emerging fields such as Artificial Intelligence, Robotics, and Data Science. Enhanced Career Prospects: Graduates from IITs, NITs, and other top institutes often secure positions in leading industries, government agencies, and startups. They enjoy lucrative careers with opportunities to innovate and make significant contributions to their fields.

CSAB 2025 is actively working to increase JEE Main participation from the North East. As part of the awareness this drive in the North East region, CSAB-2025 team held press conferences in Kohima in Nagaland on February 11 and Aizawl in Mizoram on February 14 to encourage student registrations. The activity included raising awareness about JEE Main, familiarising students with reservation policies, and highlighting home state quota benefits. For further information, aspirants can visit the JEE Main 2025 Website: https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/



