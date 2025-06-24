Crushed Dreams: Dalit Man's Death Under Jagan Mohan Reddy's Vehicle Leaves Family In Distress

Amaravati: Cheeli Singaiah, 65, a Dalit plumber from Vengalayapalem SC Colony in Guntur district, had admired YSR Congress president Jagan Mohan Reddy for a long time. On Sunday, he thought of catching a glimpse of the former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and shower some flower petals to show his affection.

However, Singaiah was allegedly crushed to death on the National Highway near Etukuru village in Guntur district on Sunday by the vehicle of his dear leader, who was organising a rally from Tadepalli in Guntur to Sattenapalli in Palnadu district. The fatal turn of events has left his family in despair.

Shattered dreams

The demise of the elderly plumber also crushed the dreams of a poor but determined father, who wanted to provide a better life to his children.

The sole breadwinner of the family is survived by wife Lurthu Mary and two sons - one studying in class II, while another is in the final year of BSc. Nursing course.

The Dalit plumber earned barely enough for the family but had understood early that education was the only means of rising above poverty. With this in mind, he took loans and worked overtime to ensure that his sons did not have to face the same struggles he did. With his sudden and tragic demise, those aspirations have come to a standstill.

Family on the Brink

Singaiah's family now stares at a bleak and uncertain future. Earlier they were somehow able to make both ends meet, but the bread earner's loss has left them in dire straits.

“Our life revolved around his daily earnings. Now we are left with nothing. We don’t know how to live now," says the grieving wife of plumber Singayya,” wailed wife Mary.

“We have already borrowed over ₹2 lakh to deal with medical emergencies and education of our children. I have no idea how we will repay it. I am unwell and cannot even work as a labourer at agriculture farms," she added.

Her elder son requires ₹40,000 annually for college fees and transportation to Narasaraopet, where is college is located. The younger one’s monthly auto fare to a private school in Guntur alone costs ₹1,500. With Singahiah gone forever, managing food and rent will also become a challenge.

Action taken

The Guntur police have already registered a case against Jagan Mohan, his car driver Ramana Reddy, Personal Assistant Nageswar Reddy, MP Y. V. Subba Reddy, former minister Perni Nani and Vidadala Rajini, who were travelling in the vehicle that ran over Singaiah.

They have also pointed out that the YSR Congress chief was allowed to have only 14 vehicles in his convoy from Tadepalli to Sattenapalli. However, there were 50 vehicles when it started from Tadepalli. 14 vehicles from Tadepalli to Sattenapalli. When the convoy started from Tadepalli, there were 50 vehicles. Further action is being considered on the violation of the rally conditions.

While Singaiah's family suffers, the YSR Congress and the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) are slugging it out over his death. Jagan Mohan has blamed Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu for the ommissions and commissions in implementing the security protocols during his rally. But nobody has been bothered about Singaiah or gone to meet, console and help his family.