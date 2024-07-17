CRPF to Use Cutting-Edge Technology in Anti-Terror Operations in J&K

New Delhi: Shocked over the back-to-back terror attacks in Jammu & Kashmir, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) is all set to take its anti-terror operation to an extra mile with the adoption of Artificial Intelligence (AI) enabled UAVs for surveillance, reconnaissance, and operations purpose.

Following a recent meeting at the home ministry, the CRPF has decided to deploy AI-enabled UAVs in the sensitive areas of J&K. Presently, the army is using such drones.

“These AI-enabled UAVs can identify and target weapons, vehicles, and other objects, processing data in real-time and transmitting it to the control room without delay,” a senior official from the security establishment told ETV Bharat on Wednesday.

Stating that around 240 UAVs are deployed in operational areas by the CRPF having older technology and limited capabilities, “the AI-enabled UAVs will give a boost to anti-terror operations.”

According to the official, these AI-enabled UAVs will not only require minimal human intervention but will also be capable of performing surveillance, reconnaissance, and operations without delay based on AI technology. As the terror incidents in J&K have been witnessing an increasing trend, data revealed that 48 security personnel have died in action in J&K in the last 32 months.

On Monday, four security personnel including an army captain lost their lives in a terror attack in Doda district. Aware of the terror incidents, the security agencies have been asked to cover hilly areas of Doda, Poonch, and Rajouri, which have been witnessing an increase in terror incidents with area-wise deployments to tackle terror.

These three districts used to have very limited numbers of jawans, according to the official, a large quantity of troops will be deployed in these areas along with required vehicles, and weapons. “A robust security presence across all sensitive locations within these three districts will be established in the next few weeks, with the primary objective of creating a well-coordinated security grid, tightening control over the terrain, and effectively handling terrorism,” another official said.

The official said that according to the revamped strategy, while the Jammu and Kashmir police will be the main coordinating and leading force, the CRPF will lead in the number of troops deployed on the ground. “There will be strategic deployment of Rashtriya Rifles (RR) in the areas. Areas close to the border will have the Border Security Force (BSF),” the official said.

According to the deployment strategy of the security personnel, all forces will support each other in operations, and reinforcement will reach in a much shorter time. “As per preliminary reports, the support of the over-ground workers (OGW) have been helping the terrorists in conducting the attacks,” the official said.

It is worth mentioning that during a high-level security meeting that took place at the Home ministry in New Delhi, Home Minister Amit Shah has asked all the security agencies to have better inter-agency coordination to tackle terrorism.