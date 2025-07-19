CRPF To Incorporate Compulsory BMI In Training Manual

New Delhi: Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call to fight obesity and overweight, different central and state security agencies have started adopting various techniques to maintain the fitness of the security personnel.

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has decided to incorporate compulsory Body Mass Index (BMI) in their training programme from next year onwards. "The initial phase of the BMI process will start from August, and next year onwards, the process will be incorporated in the training manual of the CRPF," said a senior official aware of the development. The move aims to keep the 3.25 lakh personnel fit, he added.

The diagnosis of overweight and obesity is done by measuring people's weight and height and by calculating the body mass index (BMI), which is a measure of body fat based on height and weight. BMI is a surrogate marker of fatness, and additional measurements, such as the waist circumference, can help in the diagnosis of obesity.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says BMI categories for defining obesity vary by age and gender in infants, children and adolescents. As per WHO parameters, a BMI greater than or equal to 25 indicates overweight, and a BMI greater than or equal to 30 indicates obesity.

Stating that excess weight or obesity gives rise to many problems and diseases, Prime Minister Modi, in his Mann Ki Baat episode, said, "We can together deal with this challenge with minor efforts. For example, one method I suggested was reducing the consumption of edible oil by 10 per cent. Decide that you will use 10 per cent less oil every month. You can decide that while buying oil for cooking. You will buy 10 per cent less oil. This will be an important step towards reducing obesity."

Obesity in India

As per the National Family Health Survey (NFHS)-5 (2019-21), overall, 24 per cent of Indian women and 23 per cent of Indian men are overweight or obese. In the category of ages 15-49 years, 6.4 per cent of women and 4 per cent of men are obese. There has also been an increase in the percentage of children under five who are overweight (weight-for-height) from 2.1 per cent in NFHS-4 (2015-16) to 3.4 per cent in NFHS-5 (2019-21).

Factors Leading to Obesity

In India, obesity is a growing concern with multiple contributing factors, including dietary changes with increased consumption of processed foods and sugary drinks, reduced physical activity due to urbanisation and sedentary lifestyles, genetic predisposition, and psychological factors like stress and emotional eating.

Disease Connected To Obesity

Obesity causes high blood glucose (sugar) or diabetes, high blood pressure (hypertension), high blood cholesterol and triglycerides (dyslipidemia, or high blood fats). With more weight, pressure on the bones and joints increases, leading to osteoarthritis, a disease that causes joint pain and stiffness. It can also lead to sleep apnea or breathing pauses during sleep.

According to WHO, being overweight in childhood and adolescence affects children's and adolescents' immediate health and is associated with greater risk and earlier onset of various NCDs, such as type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease. In 2021, higher-than-optimal BMI caused an estimated 3.7 million deaths from noncommunicable diseases (NCDs) such as cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, cancers, neurological disorders, chronic respiratory diseases, and digestive disorders.

Initiative Adopted By MP Police

However, apart from maintaining the physical fitness of its police personnel, the Madhya Pradesh police has started imparting the techniques of indigenous martial arts amongst its one lakh personnel. "Along with fitness and proper training, the security personnel should also acquire indigenous knowledge of martial arts. When I happened to be in BSF as IG (training), my experiment was successful. Since then, it's been a regular feature of BSF recruit training. I have also started imparting all indigenous styles of martial arts amongst our state security personnel," Raja Babu Singh, ADG (training) in Madhya Pradesh police, told ETV Bharat.

According to Singh, the MP police have started adopting several forms of martial arts tactics from other states. "Kalaripayatu of Kerala, Karrasamu of Andhra, Lathi khela of Bengal, Dewari of Bundelkhand, all are good and our personnel are practising it comfortably," he said.

During his deputation in the ITBP and BSF, Singh experimented with different forms of training and martial arts to impart them in the central forces. "Working in CAPF has enriched me professionally, and that experience, acquired wisdom in helping me here in re-shaping state police training," Singh said.

Hailing the initiative adopted by central and state security agencies to fight obesity and overweight, renowned security expert Brigadier BK Khanna said, "The steps taken by concerned security forces are very much necessary. It is very crucial to maintain the fitness of the security personnel."

Although there is specific data on the number of Indian security personnel deaths due to obesity, it's a significant concern as obesity is a major risk factor for various health problems, including those that can lead to premature death, Brigadier Khanna said.