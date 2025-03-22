ETV Bharat / bharat

CRPF SI Killed In IED Blast In Jharkhand

Two jawans of the 139 CRPF Battalion, Sunil Kumar Mandal and Partha Pratim Dey, were airlifted to Ranchi after they suffered injuries in the blast.

The injured jawans being airlifted to Ranchi.
The injured jawans being airlifted to Ranchi. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 22, 2025, 7:56 PM IST

Ranchi: A CRPF sub-inspector (SI) has been martyred in an IED blast in the Chaibasa district of Jharkhand on Saturday. Two jawans, Sunil Kumar Mandal and Partha Pratim Dey, were airlifted to Ranchi after they suffered injuries in the blast.

"Sub-inspector Sunil Kumar Mandal of CRPF 193 Battalion was on an operation against Naxalites with his team. He was injured in an IED blast implanted by the Maoists in the forest area under the ​​​​Chhotanagra police station area of ​​​​Chaibasa. Mandal and Dey were airlifted to Ranchi for treatment. However, Mandal was declared dead by doctors upon arrival," Chaibasa Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said.

"Banned Naxalite organisation CPI Maoist, along with its top leader Misir Besra and other leaders are roaming in Saranda with their squad. A joint operation is being conducted by Chaibasa Police, Cobra Battalion, Jharkhand Jaguar and various battalions of CRPF. After receiving reliable information, a special joint operation has been launched from March 4 in the forest and hilly areas bordering Chotanagra and Jaraikela police stations," Shekhar added.

Recently, a joint team of police and DRG-BSF recovered the bodies of four Maoists and automatic weapons in Chhattisgarh's Kanker-Narayanpur border area.

Earlier, an encounter took place between the Maoists and security forces. Narayanpur SP Prabhat Kumar said after receiving information about the presence of top Maoist cadres, a joint team of DRG and STF was dispatched to Abujhmad from Narayanpur district on Wednesday. During this time, an encounter took place. Before this encounter, an IED blast also occurred in which two soldiers were injured.

Also Read:

  1. NIA Charge Sheets Two Maoist Operatives In Chhattisgarh
  2. Booby Traps, Spike Holes: How Desperate Maoists Go For The Kill In Jharkhand Hinterland Firefight

Ranchi: A CRPF sub-inspector (SI) has been martyred in an IED blast in the Chaibasa district of Jharkhand on Saturday. Two jawans, Sunil Kumar Mandal and Partha Pratim Dey, were airlifted to Ranchi after they suffered injuries in the blast.

"Sub-inspector Sunil Kumar Mandal of CRPF 193 Battalion was on an operation against Naxalites with his team. He was injured in an IED blast implanted by the Maoists in the forest area under the ​​​​Chhotanagra police station area of ​​​​Chaibasa. Mandal and Dey were airlifted to Ranchi for treatment. However, Mandal was declared dead by doctors upon arrival," Chaibasa Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said.

"Banned Naxalite organisation CPI Maoist, along with its top leader Misir Besra and other leaders are roaming in Saranda with their squad. A joint operation is being conducted by Chaibasa Police, Cobra Battalion, Jharkhand Jaguar and various battalions of CRPF. After receiving reliable information, a special joint operation has been launched from March 4 in the forest and hilly areas bordering Chotanagra and Jaraikela police stations," Shekhar added.

Recently, a joint team of police and DRG-BSF recovered the bodies of four Maoists and automatic weapons in Chhattisgarh's Kanker-Narayanpur border area.

Earlier, an encounter took place between the Maoists and security forces. Narayanpur SP Prabhat Kumar said after receiving information about the presence of top Maoist cadres, a joint team of DRG and STF was dispatched to Abujhmad from Narayanpur district on Wednesday. During this time, an encounter took place. Before this encounter, an IED blast also occurred in which two soldiers were injured.

Also Read:

  1. NIA Charge Sheets Two Maoist Operatives In Chhattisgarh
  2. Booby Traps, Spike Holes: How Desperate Maoists Go For The Kill In Jharkhand Hinterland Firefight

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

WEST SINGHBHUMCRPF 193 BATTALIONCHAIBASACRPF SI KILLED IN JHARKHAND

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Pune’s Elderly Choose Love Over Loneliness, 90 Seniors Remarry, Many Opt for Live-In Partnerships

Litter To Lane (Part 1): How India Is Turning Plastic Waste Into Roads

Analysis | Constitutional Monarchy Again In Nepal?

Back To Roots: Tamil Nadu Techie Leaves Lucrative US Job To Revive Parched Farmlands In His Native Village

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.