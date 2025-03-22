ETV Bharat / bharat

CRPF SI Killed In IED Blast In Jharkhand

Ranchi: A CRPF sub-inspector (SI) has been martyred in an IED blast in the Chaibasa district of Jharkhand on Saturday. Two jawans, Sunil Kumar Mandal and Partha Pratim Dey, were airlifted to Ranchi after they suffered injuries in the blast.

"Sub-inspector Sunil Kumar Mandal of CRPF 193 Battalion was on an operation against Naxalites with his team. He was injured in an IED blast implanted by the Maoists in the forest area under the ​​​​Chhotanagra police station area of ​​​​Chaibasa. Mandal and Dey were airlifted to Ranchi for treatment. However, Mandal was declared dead by doctors upon arrival," Chaibasa Superintendent of Police Ashutosh Shekhar said.

"Banned Naxalite organisation CPI Maoist, along with its top leader Misir Besra and other leaders are roaming in Saranda with their squad. A joint operation is being conducted by Chaibasa Police, Cobra Battalion, Jharkhand Jaguar and various battalions of CRPF. After receiving reliable information, a special joint operation has been launched from March 4 in the forest and hilly areas bordering Chotanagra and Jaraikela police stations," Shekhar added.