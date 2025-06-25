CRPF Jawans Attend Wedding In Naxal Leader Hidma's Village In Chhattisgarh, Bless Bride Like Brothers

Sukma: Gone are the days when celebrations were muted by the sounds of bullets. Amidst the music of the celebratory shehnai, the place that once was synonymous with fear and conflict, finally saw people rejoice. It was a wedding and that too in a village in Naxal-infested Sukma district of Chhattisgarh that once had the only identity of being the home of Hidma, a dreaded Naxal commander. But today, it's a fort, guarded by CRPF jawans who made sure safety of the bride, and her wedding was completely their responsibility.

The security forces not only attended the marriage but became a part of the family for the wedding ceremony in Puvarti, the native village of top Maoist leader Madvi Hidma.

The jawans of the 150th battalion of the CRPF, posted in a newly-established camp, stood for the bride just like brothers. For her family, the wedding became even more special as they looked after the smooth conduct of all rituals and gave her gifts and blessings during vidaai (farewell). The whole of village erupted in celebrations, singing and dancing, to make it a memorable event.

As per reports, a security camp of the 150th battalion of CRPF was set up in Puvarti village in 2024. And soon, a medical camp was organised here for the first time last year. Villagers came forward in large numbers for medical checkup and availed medicines and essential items, which was a first for many.

Medical camp organised in Puvarti village (ETV Bharat)

The real turning point was when people of Puvarti cast their vote for the first time during Panchayat elections earlier this year. For the first time since Independence, the villagers voted in the Panchayat polls held in February this year. Before 2024, reaching this place was a big challenge for the government administration. However, ever since the CRPF camp has been established, Puvarti is gradually taking steps towards development and peace, say sources.

Locals cast their vote in panchayat polls (ETV Bharat)

