CRPF Initiates Disciplinary Action Against Jawan For Marrying Pakistani Woman

New Delhi: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Friday initiated a disciplinary against its jawan Munir Khan posted in Jammu & Kashmir for marrying a Pakistani woman without official permission.

“Appropriate action is being taken,” a senior CRPF official confirmed to ETV Bharat.

Without disclosing further, the official said that the action was initiated as he (Munir Khan) did not inform the CRPF headquarter before marrying a Pakistani national.

The CRPF jawan married a Pakistani woman-Minal Khan earlier this year.

According to CRPF sources, Munir Khan had submitted a request to higher officials seeking permission from his department to marry Minal.

However, before the CRPF headquarters could decide, the marriage took place in March. Following their marriage, Minal subsequently came to India.

After the Pahalgam terror attack, India suspended all visa services for Pakistani citizens prompting several Pakistani nationals to leave India. Pakistanis have been served with quit India notice.