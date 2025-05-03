CRPF Initiates Disciplinary Action Against Jawan For Marrying Pakistani Woman

New Delhi: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Friday initiated a disciplinary against its jawan Munir Khan posted in Jammu & Kashmir for marrying a Pakistani woman without official permission.
“Appropriate action is being taken,” a senior CRPF official confirmed to ETV Bharat.
Without disclosing further, the official said that the action was initiated as he (Munir Khan) did not inform the CRPF headquarter before marrying a Pakistani national.
The CRPF jawan married a Pakistani woman-Minal Khan earlier this year.
According to CRPF sources, Munir Khan had submitted a request to higher officials seeking permission from his department to marry Minal.
However, before the CRPF headquarters could decide, the marriage took place in March. Following their marriage, Minal subsequently came to India.
After the Pahalgam terror attack, India suspended all visa services for Pakistani citizens prompting several Pakistani nationals to leave India. Pakistanis have been served with quit India notice.
Minal Khan said that she applied for a LTV (Long Term Visa). She had also completed the necessary process for LTV, however, due to the recent tension between India and Pakistan all kinds of visa applications have been cancelled.
“She came to India on a visitor visa and then applied for a long-term visa for which she had appeared for an interview. She learnt that positive recommendations were sent to the Ministry of Home Affairs to give her a long-term visa. However, following the Pahalgam attack, she failed to get a visa,” said Minal Khan's lawyer Ankur Sharma.
According to advocate Sharma, as Minal did not have a long-term visa, she was sent to Attari border for deportation to Pakistan.
However, a case was filed in the J&K High Court challenging the deportation. The court passed a stay order on her deportation.
Since April 24, as many as 2794 people have crossed the borders on either side.
At least, 953 Pakistani nationals have been sent back to Pakistan via Attari-Wagah border. Similarly, 1841 Indian nationals have returned to India from Pakistan.
