CRPF Introduces BMI To Enhance Fitness Of Its Personnel

By Gautam Debroy
New Delhi: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Tuesday launched a special health and fitness initiative - Body Mass Index (BMI) to enhance the fitness of its personnel.
Inaugurated by Director General GP Singh, the initiative seeks to ensure that every jawan and officer remains healthy, capable, and combat-ready, reinforcing CRPF as both a “Fit Force” and a resilient “Fighting Force.”
The Body Mass Index campaign was inaugurated at the Heritage Club, Force Headquarters, New Delhi. ETV Bharat has earlier reported that the CRPF will introduce BMI for its 3.25 lakh personnel.
The campaign will run till October 31 in two phases. In phase I, the BMI of all personnel will be recorded under the supervision of senior officers and medical staff. Personnel with BMI above the prescribed standard will receive three months of focused support through dietary guidance, physical exercise, and supervised training programmes. A follow-up BMI assessment will be conducted after three months to evaluate progress.
In phase II, personnel unable to achieve the prescribed BMI standard within this period will undergo structured regimens at three designated specialised training centres.
These regimens will focus on customised exercise schedules and proper nutritional guidance to help them attain healthy weight levels.
The Body Mass Index campaign aims to promote health and fitness awareness within the force and prevent lifestyle-related ailments. It also aims to maintain combat readiness by controlling obesity.
This initiative is expected to make a significant contribution towards building a healthier, more vigilant, and more effective CRPF in the years ahead.
While assessing BMI, due consideration will be given to muscle mass and bone density. Recording of BMI is mandatory for all personnel below 58 years of age and voluntary for those aged between 58 and 60 years.
It is worth mentioning that the diagnosis of overweight and obesity is made by measuring people’s weight and height and by calculating the body mass index (BMI): weight (kg)/ height² (m²). The body mass index is a surrogate marker of fatness, and additional measurements, such as the waist circumference, can help diagnose obesity.
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), BMI categories for defining obesity vary by age and gender in infants, children and adolescents.
As per WHO parameters, overweight is a BMI greater than or equal to 25 and obesity is a BMI greater than or equal to 30.
Stating that excess weight or obesity gives rise to many kinds of problems and diseases, Prime Minister Modi, during a Mann Ki Baat episode, said, “We can together deal with this challenge with minor efforts. For example, one method I suggested was reducing the consumption of edible oil by ten per cent (10 per cent). Decide that you will use 10 per cent less oil every month. You can decide that while buying oil for cooking, you will buy 10 per cent less oil. This will be an important step towards reducing obesity.”
