CRPF Introduces BMI To Enhance Fitness Of Its Personnel

CRPF personnel at the event, where the special health and fitness initiative was launched. ( ETV Bharat )

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) on Tuesday launched a special health and fitness initiative - Body Mass Index (BMI) to enhance the fitness of its personnel.

Inaugurated by Director General GP Singh, the initiative seeks to ensure that every jawan and officer remains healthy, capable, and combat-ready, reinforcing CRPF as both a “Fit Force” and a resilient “Fighting Force.”

The Body Mass Index campaign was inaugurated at the Heritage Club, Force Headquarters, New Delhi. ETV Bharat has earlier reported that the CRPF will introduce BMI for its 3.25 lakh personnel.

BMI assessment of CRPF personnel, with height and weight being checked. (ETV Bharat)

The campaign will run till October 31 in two phases. In phase I, the BMI of all personnel will be recorded under the supervision of senior officers and medical staff. Personnel with BMI above the prescribed standard will receive three months of focused support through dietary guidance, physical exercise, and supervised training programmes. A follow-up BMI assessment will be conducted after three months to evaluate progress.

In phase II, personnel unable to achieve the prescribed BMI standard within this period will undergo structured regimens at three designated specialised training centres.

These regimens will focus on customised exercise schedules and proper nutritional guidance to help them attain healthy weight levels.