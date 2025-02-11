ETV Bharat / bharat

Focus On Skills, Endurance & Teamwork: CRPF Hosts 15th All India Police Commando Competition

New Delhi: The director general of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), GP Singh, has said that the All India Police Commando Competition serves as an opportunity for commandos across the country to build stronger bonds, enhance teamwork, and empower their weakest members to reach their full potential.

Addressing the participants of the 15th All India Police Commando Competition on Tuesday, Singh emphasised that the competition is more than just a challenge.

Stating that commandos excel in real-life missions, delivering success across diverse theatres with unparalleled skill, courage, and dedication, Singh said, “The competition serves as an opportunity for commandos to build stronger bonds, enhance teamwork, and empower their weakest members to reach their full potential.”

As many as 21 teams—comprising 663 personnel, including 44 gazetted officers from the Central Armed Police Forces and State Police—are competing in one of the most demanding tests of physical and tactical proficiency.

Last year’s edition was hosted in Visakhapatnam, where the Andhra Pradesh Commando team clinched the title. The 2023 edition was organised by the National Security Guard (NSG).