Focus On Skills, Endurance & Teamwork: CRPF Hosts 15th All India Police Commando Competition

New Delhi: The director general of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), GP Singh, has said that the All India Police Commando Competition serves as an opportunity for commandos across the country to build stronger bonds, enhance teamwork, and empower their weakest members to reach their full potential.
Addressing the participants of the 15th All India Police Commando Competition on Tuesday, Singh emphasised that the competition is more than just a challenge.
Stating that commandos excel in real-life missions, delivering success across diverse theatres with unparalleled skill, courage, and dedication, Singh said, “The competition serves as an opportunity for commandos to build stronger bonds, enhance teamwork, and empower their weakest members to reach their full potential.”
As many as 21 teams—comprising 663 personnel, including 44 gazetted officers from the Central Armed Police Forces and State Police—are competing in one of the most demanding tests of physical and tactical proficiency.
Last year’s edition was hosted in Visakhapatnam, where the Andhra Pradesh Commando team clinched the title. The 2023 edition was organised by the National Security Guard (NSG).
This is for the first time CRPF is hosting the mega commandos event, which will showcase skills, endurance, and teamwork among the nation’s elite commandos. The event is being organised at the Group Centre, CRPF, Gurugram.
According to a senior CRPF official, the competition is designed to rigorously assess commandos across multiple dimensions of operational readiness through a series of challenging stages.
“Scheduled from February 8 to February 22, the competition will witness participants vying for top honours in various categories. It stands as a testament to the unwavering commitment, agility, and combat readiness of India’s security forces,” the official said.
Paramilitary forces like the CRPF, Assam Rifles, SSB, ITBP, RPF, CISF, BSF and NSG are taking part in the competition. State police forces from J&K, Karnataka, Telangana, Haryana, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Maharashtra, Gujrat, Kerala, Rajasthan, and Assam are also participating in the competition.