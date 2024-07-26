CRPF Foundation Day - Celebrating The Bravery and Valour Of Security Personnel

Hyderabad: The Central Reserve Police Force dates back to 1939 when it was initially established as the Crown Representative's Police on July 27. Later, with the enactment of the CRPF Act on December 28, 1949, it transformed into the Central Reserve Police Force. CRPF has traversed a remarkable journey, from aiding in the integration of small Princely States into the Indian Union to managing the tumultuous events of the partition riots.

With a glorious history spanning 85 years, the force has grown into a substantial organisation comprising 246 Battalions, which includes 208 Executive Battalions, 6 Mahila (Women) Battalions, 15 Rapid Action Force (RAF) Battalions, 10 Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA) Battalions, 5 Signal Battalions, 1 Special Duty Group, and 1 Parliament Duty Group. Additionally, there are 43 Group Centres, 20 Training Institutions, 3 Central Weapon Stores (CWS), 7 Ammunition Workshops (AWS), 2 Special Workshops (SWS), 1 Medical Workshop (MWS), 4 Composite Hospitals with 100 beds, and 17 Composite Hospitals with 50 beds, showcasing its evolution into a comprehensive and multifaceted entity.

Mission Of CRPF

Empower the government to maintain the rule of Law, Public Order, and Internal Security. Safeguard the nation's integrity, while fostering Social Harmony and Development by upholding the supremacy of the Constitution.

CRPF's commitment and broad duties

Crowd control

Riot control

Counter Militancy / Insurgency operations

Dealing with Left Wing Extremism

Overall coordination of large-scale security arrangements especially with regard to elections in disturbed areas

Fighting the enemy in the event of War.

Participating in UN Peace Keeping Mission as per Govt. policy. .` Rescue and Relief operations at the time of Natural Calamities and disasters.



History Of CRPF

One of the world's largest Paramilitary forces responsible for a variety of internal security and law enforcement tasks in India.

1939 The CRPF Gets formed

The CRPF is the premier central police force of the Union of India entrusted with maintaining internal security. Established originally as the Crown Representative's Police in 1939, it stands as one of the oldest central paramilitary forces. The CRPF's formation was a response to escalating political turmoil and unrest within the princely state of India, spurred by the Madras Resolution of the All-India Congress Committee in 1936. This development aligned with the Crown Representative's growing aspiration to aid numerous native states in upholding law and order, in line with imperial policy.

1949 Post Independence, the force gets a new identity

Post-independence, on December 28, 1949, the organisation underwent a name change through an Act of Parliament and was renamed as the Central Reserve Police Force. This legislative action also established the CRPF as an armed entity under the jurisdiction of the union. Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel, who held the position of Home Minister at the time, conceptualised a multifaceted role for the force, aligning its functions with the evolving requirements of the freshly liberated nation. The regulations governing the CRPF delineated within the CRPF Act, took shape in 1995 and were officially published in the Gazette of India on March 25, 1955.

1950 CRPF's Formative Years: Testament to its crucial role in shaping Unified India

In the formative years of the 1950s, the commendable performance of CRPF detachments in Bhuj, the former Patiala and East Punjab State Union (PEPSU), and the Chambal Ravines garnered widespread acclaim. The force played a pivotal role during a critical juncture—the integration of princely states into the Indian Union. Its contributions were particularly evident in aiding the Union Government to establish order in recalcitrant princely domains like Junagarh and the diminutive principality of Kathiawar in Gujarat, both of which initially resisted joining the Indian Union. The CRPF's endeavours during this period stand as a testament to its significant role in shaping the unified India we know today.

1959 Safeguarding Borders and Commemorating Heroes

In the immediate aftermath of India's independence, contingents of the CRPF were promptly dispatched to the Kutch, Rajasthan, and Sindh borders, tasked with curbing infiltrations and trans-border crimes. Subsequently, these forces were redeployed along the Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir, in response to aggressive actions initiated by Pakistani infiltrators.

The CRPF faced a pivotal moment when it bore the brunt of the first Chinese incursion into Indian territory. This incident unfolded at Hot Springs in Ladakh on October 21, 1959, where a small CRPF patrol fell into an ambush by Chinese forces. Tragically, ten valiant CRPF personnel laid down their lives for the nation during this encounter. Their selfless sacrifice on that fateful October 21 is commemorated annually across the nation as Police Commemoration Day, serving as a poignant reminder of their dedication and bravery in the line of duty.

1962 CRPF's Enduring Valour: From Border Battles to Global Peacekeeping

Amid the backdrop of the Chinese aggression of 1962, the CRPF once again stood in solidarity with the Indian Army, lending their support in Arunachal Pradesh. This chapter was marked by the sacrifice of eight CRPF personnel in the line of duty. For the first time in the history of para-military Forces in India, thirteen companies of CRPF including a detachment of women were airlifted to join the Indian Peace Keeping Force in Sri Lanka to fight the militant cadres. Besides, CRPF personnel were also sent to Haiti, Namibia, Somalia Maldives, Kosovo and Liberia to deal with the law and order situation there, as a part of other UN Peace Keeping Force.

Role During Elections

The CRPF is the government's trusted agency for ensuring the integrity of elections, whether they are Parliamentary or Assembly Elections held across the country. The CRPF carries out this demanding duty with immense pride and unwavering dedication. It coordinates with various government entities, including the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Election Commission of India, the Railway Board, and other Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), State Armed Police (SAPs), Border Wing Home Guards (BWHGs), and Indian Reserve Battalions (IRBns). It liaises with states undergoing elections by forming 'State level Coordination Group'.

It is responsible for coordinating the movement and deployment of troops assigned to election duties. To facilitate this, dedicated 24x7 control rooms are established at the Force Headquarters and in the respective states holding elections. The CRPF conducts a security profiling of states preparing for elections, which informs the planning of troop deployment based on the sensitivity of specific areas or polling booths.

To ensure efficient command and control, the CRPF issues unique IDs to all deployed forces, allowing local authorities in states conducting elections to comfortably house the troops in close quarters. It also provides pre-induction training to troops assigned to election duties, aligning their preparation with the security profile of the state to ensure a well-prepared and secure electoral process.

Security Activities

The CRPF has also played a pivotal role in quelling militancy in Punjab during the 1980s and insurgency in Tripura throughout the 1990s. In 2001, following a recommendation by a group of Ministers, the CRPF was designated as the primary internal security force in the country.

The CRPF has made significant contributions to eradicating Naxalism, particularly in West Bengal and in the Kaimur and Rohtas regions of Bihar. The force successfully flushed out Naxals from the Saranda forest area in Jharkhand, which had served as a major stronghold for them. Despite its dispersed deployments, the CRPF achieved the neutralization of the top Maoist leader Kishanji in 2011 and conducted major operations in so-called liberated Naxal areas like Saranda in 2011, Maad in 2012, the Cut-off area in 2012, Burha Pahad in 2012, and Silger & Pedia in 2013.

The CRPF has been actively involved in rescue and relief operations during various natural disasters, including the Orissa Super Cyclone in 1999, the Gujarat Earthquake in 2001, the Tsunami in 2004, and the Jammu and Kashmir Earthquake in 2005. Furthermore, the CRPF has demonstrated its capabilities in various overseas UN deployments, including missions in Sri Lanka (1987), Haiti (1995), Kosovo (2000), and Liberia (Women Contingent) in 2007.

To date, 2255 brave CRPF soldiers have made the supreme sacrifice of their lives in the service of the nation. In recognition of their operational valour, the force has been honoured with 01 George Cross, 03 King's Police Medals for Gallantry, 01 Ashok Chakra, 10 Kirti Chakra, 01 Vir Chakra, 39 Shaurya Chakras, 1 Padma Shree, 49 Police Medals for Gallantry, 202 Police Medals for Meritorious Service, 2027 Police Medals for Gallantry, 5 Indian Police Medals for Gallantry, 4 Vishist Seva Medals, 1 Yudh Seva Medal, 5 Sena Medals, 114 Prime Minister's Police Medals for Life-Saving, and 2 Jeevan Raksha Padaks.

In the last five years, CRPF has neutralized 809 militants/naxals, apprehended 7239, forced the surrender of 3748, recovered 3093 arms, 97076 number of assorted ammunition, 2945.712 kgs of explosives, 1689 grenades, 679bombs, 17 rockets, 5790 IEDs, 65365 detonators, 20325 gelating sticks, 132157 kgs of narcotics and over 41 crores of cash.