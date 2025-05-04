ETV Bharat / bharat

CRPF Dismisses Jawan Who Married Pakistani Woman Without Intimation

New Delhi: The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has dismissed from service its jawan, Munir Ahmed, for "concealing" his marriage with a Pakistani woman and knowingly harbouring her beyond the validity of her visa, saying his actions were detrimental to national security, officials informed on Saturday.

The jawan was last posted with the 41st battalion of the CRPF, the lead internal security force of the country. His action has been categorised as "grave misconduct" and he has been "dismissed from service" under the rules that do not require conducting an enquiry, official sources told PTI.

"Munir Ahmed has been dismissed from service with immediate effect for concealing his marriage to a Pakistani national and knowingly harbouring her beyond the validity of her visa.

"His actions were found to be in violation of service conduct and detrimental to national security," CRPF spokesperson Deputy Inspector General (DIG) M Dhinakaran said.

Ahmed's marriage with Menal Khan came to light after India asked Pakistani nationals to leave the country as part of the diplomatic measures taken in the wake of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.