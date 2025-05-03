CRPF's CoBRA Could Be A Game Changer In Jammu Kashmir: Former DG

By Gautam Debroy

New Delhi: Amid heightened India-Pakistan tensions in the backdrop of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, security officials believe early deployment of CoBRA battalion, the CRPF’s 'Jungle Warriors', in Jammu and Kashmir could prove to be a game-changer in counter-terror operations in the region.

Agencies are on their toes, considering the terrorists involved in the Pahalgam attack are yet to be traced out, and believe the special paramilitary force can help J&K Police and other security forces in countering the threat.

“CoBRA is quite capable of fighting terrorist activities. They can be retrained and they can help J&K police and other security agencies in anti-terror operations,” former director general of CRPF Sujoy Lal Thaosen told ETV Bharat.

CoBRA Battalion

The CoBRA Battalion, also known as the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action, is a specialised unit of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). It is primarily known for its expertise in guerrilla and jungle warfare tactics, particularly in combating Left Wing Extremism (LWE).

“After CoBRA is spared from their commitment in Naxal areas, they will be able to join in the anti-terror operations. The commitment of CoBRA is much less in States like Jharkhand, Odisha, Bengal and Bihar, than it used to be a few years back. All those units can be retrained with the environment of J&K and deployed in J&K to fight the terrorists,” Thaosen said.

One company already trained in J&K

During Thaosen's tenure as CRPF director general, one CoBRA company was sent to J&K for the acclimatisation process, however, it was not retained for anti-terror operations.

“During my time, I have sent a CoBRA company to J&K. Because our engagement in the Naxal area was decreasing, I sent one company to J&K for familiarisation,” said Thaosen. "If the local authority and local police want the requisition, the central forces are deployed in the specific region,” added Thousan.

The deployment process

Thaosen said that the deployment process depends on the activities of terrorists in a specific region. “It depends on how many units are required in J&K. The deployment process also depends upon terrorist activities in districts or areas. Deployment is dependent on the calculation of the total number of terrorists,” said Thaosen. The CoBRA works in tandem with other security agencies. “We work in tandem. The local police and other forces also joined hands,” said Thousan.

During the 86th Raising Day of CRPF on April 17, the sitting DG of CRPF, Gyanendra Pratap Singh, had said that a special CoBRA battalion will be raised for counter-terrorist operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The CoBRA unit will be tasked to undertake operations in the forested areas of Jammu and Kashmir, including in the Jammu region, where many terrorist incidents have taken place in the recent past,” a senior official said.

CoBRA could be a game changer

Experts in India’s security domain opine that deployment of the CoBRA force could be a game changer in J&K’s anti-terror operation. “The battalion (CoBRA) has expertise in jungle warfare. Once it is familiar with the terrains in J&K, the security agencies would achieve maximum advantage,” said renowned security expert veteran (retired) Brigadier BK Khanna.