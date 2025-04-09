ETV Bharat / bharat

Crown Prince Al Maktoum's India Visit: Campuses Of IIM-Ahmedabad, IIFT To Come Up In Dubai

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Crown Prince of Dubai and Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of UAE Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum during a meeting, in New Delhi ( PTI )

New Delhi: Dubai Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum's visit to India on Tuesday saw both sides firming up steps, including establishing ship-repair clusters at Kochi and Vadinar and setting up a campus of the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad, in Dubai as part of efforts to boost overall ties.

The decisions were announced hours after Al Maktoum held separate meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

It was also decided that the first overseas campus of the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) will be set up in Dubai and that land will be allocated for the construction of an India-UAE friendship hospital in the Gulf city, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The MEA said it was agreed to commence the construction work of Bharat Mart and the launch of a 3-D rendering of the Bharat Mart complex.

In his meeting with Modi, the Dubai Crown Prince presented the prime minister a replica of his grandfather Sheikh Rashid's bisht (traditional embroidered cloak worn over the Qandura by Arab men), symbolising the historic and generational political friendship between the two countries.

Both leaders also discussed avenues to strengthen the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and strong cultural and people-to-people ties.

The Crown Prince, who is also the deputy prime minister and defence minister of the UAE, arrived in the national capital on Tuesday morning on a two-day visit. In the evening, he travelled to Mumbai.

PM Modi hosted a working lunch for the Crown Prince at his residence in Lok Kalyan Marg.

In a social media post, Modi said Dubai has played a key role in advancing the India-UAE comprehensive strategic partnership.

"Glad to meet HH Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Crown Prince of Dubai. Dubai has played a key role in advancing the India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," Modi said.

"This special visit reaffirms our deep-rooted friendship and paves the way for even stronger collaboration in the future," he said.

In the meeting between Singh and Al Maktoum, the two sides discussed ways to further strengthen the strategic defence and security partnership between the two countries.

After his meeting, Singh said India is eager to work closely with the Gulf nation in the defence sector, including in co-production and co-development projects.

Both India and the UAE are committed to working towards peace and prosperity in the region, he said.