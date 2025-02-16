Crowd Swelled Suddenly, Everyone Was Running Amok: Kin Of Delhi Stampede Victim

New Delhi: "Suddenly the crowd swelled and everyone started running amok to catch the train. They did not even get a chance to recover," said an eyewitness to the stampede at the New Delhi Railway Station which claimed 18 lives so far.

The cancellations of two trains to Prayagraj led to confusion among passengers, eager to reach Maka Kumbh ground for a holy dip. In jittery, they rushed to board the train heading to Prayagraj, oblivious to the lurking danger ahead. The scramble to board the train led to a stampede and along with 18 tolls, over a dozen others sustained injuries and are currently undergoing treatment at Lok Nayak Hospital. Eight of the injured suffered fractures in the leg.

The deceased, the majority of whom are from Bihar, were sent to the Ram Manohar Lohia and Maulana Azad Medical Collge and Hospital for autopsy

"I came to the station to see my mother-in-law off to Bihar. The train was to depart at 9 pm and we reached at 6 pm. The crowd started increasing and, within no time, there was a sea of people. My mother-in-law died in the ensuing stampede before we could make out what just happened to us. She was a resident of Bihar's Sonpur and was about to board the Magadh Express for Danapur," Pappu, the son-in-law of Poonam Devi (40), a victim, said.

Meena, the sister-in-law of another victim, Seelam (40), said more than 20 people from her family including her brother-in-law and sister-in-law were heading to Maha Kumbh. Six had already reached the station and the rest were on their way. "My brother-in-law, Umesh Giri, informed us over the phone that there was a stampede at the station in which Seelam died and I suffered a fracture in my leg," she said.

"After this, we reached there and took Seelam to Lok Nayak Hospital, where the doctors declared her dead. We are residents of Samastipur of Bihar and live here in Sultanpur Majra," she said.

Two sons and the family members of another deceased, Poonam, were also crying inconsolably in the Lok Nayak Hospital.

Delhi LG VK Saxena, Chief Secretary Dharmendra Singh, BJP state president Virendra Sachdeva, BJP MLA Rekha Gupta and AAP MLA Aaley Mohammad Iqbal reached the hospital to meet the injured and take stock of the arrangements.

Acting Chief Minister Atishi also reached the hospital and interacted with the injured.