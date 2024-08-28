ETV Bharat / bharat

Crossed Border To Evade Girlfriend's Family: Pak National Tells Police In Jaipur

author img

By PTI

Published : 14 hours ago

The man, who identified himself as Jagsi Koli, was caught by the BSF on August 25 in Barmer and was handed over to the local police for interrogation on Monday. SP Barmer Narendra Singh Meena said that during preliminary interrogation, the Pakistani national claimed that he was trying to escape the family members of his girlfriend and crossed the border.

Representational Image
Representational Image (ANI)

Jaipur: A 20-year-old Pakistani national who crossed the border and was caught by the BSF in Rajasthan's Barmer has told police that he had crossed the border to evade the family members of his girlfriend.

The man, who identified himself as Jagsi Koli, was caught by the BSF on August 25 in Barmer and was handed over to the local police for interrogation on Monday. SP Barmer Narendra Singh Meena said that during preliminary interrogation, the Pakistani national claimed that he was trying to escape the family members of his girlfriend and crossed the border.

"The man said that he had gone to meet his girlfriend in the Tharparkar district of Pakistan but her family members spotted him so he escaped from there with a scarf of the girl. He said that he also attempted suicide by hanging himself with the scarf but could not succeed and crossed the border," the SP said.

He said the accused was being interrogated, adding that a joint interrogation by intelligence agencies will continue.

TAGGED:

PAK NATIONAL CAUGHT BY BSFINDIA PAK BORDERPAKISTAN NATIONAL IN JAIPUR

