Cross-Examination Of Witness Held In Defamation Case Against Rahul Gandhi

Sultanpur: The cross-examination of a witness was conducted before a special MP/MLA Court on Monday in a defamation case filed by a BJP leader against Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi.

BJP leader Vijay Mishra’s counsel Santosh Kumar Pandey presented witness Anil Mishra, a resident of Pitambarpur Kala under Kotwali Dehat police station, before the court. Rahul Gandhi’s advocate Kashi Prasad Shukla conducted the cross-examination, which could not be completed.

Special Judge Shubham Verma has now fixed May 17 as the next date of hearing. The matter dates back to 2018 when local BJP politician Vijay Mishra filed a defamation suit over Gandhi's alleged objectionable remarks against BJP leader Amit Shah during the Karnataka assembly elections.