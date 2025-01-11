Crores Change Hands In Cockfighting Events Across West Godavari And Konaseema

Eluru: Ahead of Makar Sankranti, preparations for cockfighting events, known as Pandem Rayulla Guri in local parlance, are in full swing across the united West Godavari district along with various Rangoli competitions and Pingal sports auctions, making it a grand affair. Reports suggest that a staggering Rs. 700 crore will change hands in these events, highlighting the scale of the celebrations.

High Stakes in Battle Grounds Auctions

In the Pedamiram area of Kalla mandal, grounds have been prepared for cockfighting where incredible sums are being exchanged. One such auction resulted in a ground being sold for Rs. 1.5 crores, with participants vying for the highest bid. Similarly, in the Bhimavaram area, another ground fetched Rs. 80 lakhs. The competition has intensified further with deals worth up to Rs. 1.4 crores being finalised between influential individuals and organisers.

These events are not restricted to rural areas as regions like Bhimavaram, Undi, Kalla, Akiveedu, Veeravasaram, Narasapuram, Mogalthur, Palakollu, Dendulur, Pedavegi, Jangareddygudem, Eluru Rural, Kalidindi, Koyyalagudem, and Penumantra mandals host it in a massive scale. Despite the high stakes and widespread arrangements, authorities and police are allegedly overlooking the clandestine events.

Massive Cockfighting Competitions in Konaseema

In Konaseema, the preparations are afoot. Dr BR Ambedkar has been overseeing elaborate arrangements for cockfighting events which have traditionally been held in floodlights. This year, the scale is expected to be on par with previous years as spacious grounds have been allocated for competitions. Muramalla in I.Polavaram mandal has been chosen for a grand event with preparations underway in Mummidivaram, Katrenikona, Allavaram, Uppalaguptam, Rajolu, Malikipuram, Ainavilli, P.Gannavaram, Kothapeta, Ravulapalem, Alamuru, Mandapeta, and Ramachandrapuram mandals.