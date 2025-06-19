ETV Bharat / bharat

Critically Ill BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay Rushed To AIIMS Delhi In Air Ambulance

Various diagnostic tests were conducted on the former judge of the Calcutta HC, which confirmed that he is suffering from acute pancreatitis and gastrointestinal sepsis.

BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay at a private hospital in South Kolkata.
BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay at a private hospital in South Kolkata. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : June 19, 2025 at 6:27 PM IST

2 Min Read

Kolkata: As BJP MP and former Calcutta High Court judge, Abhijit Gangopadhyay, shows no signs of improvement and continues to remain critically ill since his admission to a private hospital in South Kolkata on June 14, he was flown to AIIMS, Delhi, in an air ambulance on Thursday.

He complained of abdominal pain and frequent vomiting before being admitted to the ICU of an Alipore hospital. There has been no improvement in the physical condition of the Tamluk MP in the last five days, as it continues to remain critical. Various diagnostic tests have been conducted on Gangopadhyay, which confirmed that he is suffering from acute pancreatitis and gastrointestinal sepsis. Doctors suggested the sexagenarian be treated at AIIMS for advanced care.

On June 16, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar visited Gangopadhyay at the hospital. Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, and BJP leader Dilip Ghosh were also there. BJP workers and supporters are also constantly monitoring his physical condition.

Gangopadhyay resigned as a judge of the Calcutta High Court ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Later, he entered active politics and joined the BJP, which fielded him from Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency on a BJP ticket against Trinamool youth leader Debangshu Bhattacharya.

He was the judge in several cases related to allegations of corruption in the school recruitment, and ordered a CBI investigation. There have been a lot of controversies in political circles over the comments he made in several cases at different times. He faced the ire of the ruling camp while he was a judge. After joining politics, the war of words intensified. Recently, he stood by the movement of jobless teachers and held meetings with the 'qualified' unemployed teachers. He also spoke to the chairman of the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) about their demands.

Also Read:

  1. WB Minister Babul Supriyo And BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay Enter Verbal Spat Over Blowing Of Car Horn
  2. Bengal Protesting Teachers Vow Not To Sit For Fresh Tests, To Take Agitation To Delhi

Kolkata: As BJP MP and former Calcutta High Court judge, Abhijit Gangopadhyay, shows no signs of improvement and continues to remain critically ill since his admission to a private hospital in South Kolkata on June 14, he was flown to AIIMS, Delhi, in an air ambulance on Thursday.

He complained of abdominal pain and frequent vomiting before being admitted to the ICU of an Alipore hospital. There has been no improvement in the physical condition of the Tamluk MP in the last five days, as it continues to remain critical. Various diagnostic tests have been conducted on Gangopadhyay, which confirmed that he is suffering from acute pancreatitis and gastrointestinal sepsis. Doctors suggested the sexagenarian be treated at AIIMS for advanced care.

On June 16, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar visited Gangopadhyay at the hospital. Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, and BJP leader Dilip Ghosh were also there. BJP workers and supporters are also constantly monitoring his physical condition.

Gangopadhyay resigned as a judge of the Calcutta High Court ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Later, he entered active politics and joined the BJP, which fielded him from Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency on a BJP ticket against Trinamool youth leader Debangshu Bhattacharya.

He was the judge in several cases related to allegations of corruption in the school recruitment, and ordered a CBI investigation. There have been a lot of controversies in political circles over the comments he made in several cases at different times. He faced the ire of the ruling camp while he was a judge. After joining politics, the war of words intensified. Recently, he stood by the movement of jobless teachers and held meetings with the 'qualified' unemployed teachers. He also spoke to the chairman of the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) about their demands.

Also Read:

  1. WB Minister Babul Supriyo And BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay Enter Verbal Spat Over Blowing Of Car Horn
  2. Bengal Protesting Teachers Vow Not To Sit For Fresh Tests, To Take Agitation To Delhi

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AIIMS DELHICALCUTTA HIGH COURTBENGAL SCHOOL JOB SCAMSUVENDU ADHIKARIBJP MP ABHIJIT GANGOPADHYAY

Quick Links / Policies

Featured

AI, AR, & Robots: How Cutting-Edge Tech Is Powering India's Bullet Train Project

Driverless Taxis On The Rise: Waymo Hits 10 Million Autonomous Rides Powered By AI

Jharkhand’s Green Saviour Mary Surin Who Quenches A Forest’s Thirst Creating 35 Patthar Dams

Galileo, The Dog Guardian Of MP's Veerangna Durgavati Tiger Reserve, Who Has Jailed 91 Poachers

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.