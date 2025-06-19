Critically Ill BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay Rushed To AIIMS Delhi In Air Ambulance

Kolkata: As BJP MP and former Calcutta High Court judge, Abhijit Gangopadhyay, shows no signs of improvement and continues to remain critically ill since his admission to a private hospital in South Kolkata on June 14, he was flown to AIIMS, Delhi, in an air ambulance on Thursday.

He complained of abdominal pain and frequent vomiting before being admitted to the ICU of an Alipore hospital. There has been no improvement in the physical condition of the Tamluk MP in the last five days, as it continues to remain critical. Various diagnostic tests have been conducted on Gangopadhyay, which confirmed that he is suffering from acute pancreatitis and gastrointestinal sepsis. Doctors suggested the sexagenarian be treated at AIIMS for advanced care.

On June 16, BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar visited Gangopadhyay at the hospital. Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, and BJP leader Dilip Ghosh were also there. BJP workers and supporters are also constantly monitoring his physical condition.

Gangopadhyay resigned as a judge of the Calcutta High Court ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Later, he entered active politics and joined the BJP, which fielded him from Tamluk Lok Sabha constituency on a BJP ticket against Trinamool youth leader Debangshu Bhattacharya.

He was the judge in several cases related to allegations of corruption in the school recruitment, and ordered a CBI investigation. There have been a lot of controversies in political circles over the comments he made in several cases at different times. He faced the ire of the ruling camp while he was a judge. After joining politics, the war of words intensified. Recently, he stood by the movement of jobless teachers and held meetings with the 'qualified' unemployed teachers. He also spoke to the chairman of the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC) about their demands.