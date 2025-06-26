‘Critically Endangered’ Himalayan Salamander Numbers On The Rise, Thanks To Various Conservation Efforts By Bengal Forest Dept

Darjeeling: The Himalayan Salamander, also known as the Himalayan Newt, plays a pivotal role in mountain biodiversity. Placed under the Critically Endangered category in Schedule I of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) Red List. However, rapid urbanisation has posed a great danger to the amphibian species.

A measure was initiated by the state forest department last year to ensure that the species does not disappear from the lap of the mountains. In addition to conserving its habitat, the Darjeeling and Kurseong Forest Departments took initiatives for its breeding, which is seeing the light of success, with the increase in their numbers through breeding.

Himalayan Newt is found in higher altitudes. (ETV Bharat)

Of light orange or dark brown hue, these salamanders are abundantly found in waterbodies and the surrounding damp environment at an altitude of 1200 to 2550 metres. In 1985, the state government initiated a project to set up a salamander sanctuary in Sukhiyapokhari of Jorpokhari in Darjeeling, and earmarked 10 acres of land for this. However, the project could not proceed further. However, various initiatives, including wetland conservation and grass planting, were taken up by the Kursiang Forest Department to preserve the amphibian, mostly found in the Namthing Pokhari of Latpanchar, Panchpokhari and Deorali of Kurseong. It is also seen in large numbers in Pokhriyata, a protected area of ​​the Bagora Range of the Kurseong Forest Division.

Himalayan Salamander is light orange and dark brown in hue. (ETV Bharat)

The forest department has warned the hill people to protect the Himalayan Salamander with utmost importance. Far from killing them, they protest if someone picks them up or disturbs them. The biodiversity and ecosystem of an area can be understood by looking at the presence of salamanders. If a place is suitable enough for a species, its population is highest at that place. Environmentalists consider salamanders important in protecting the ecosystem and soil formation.

The drying up of waterbodies due to global warming has led to their numbers dwindling rapidly. Therefore, a terrarium was created in the Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park in Darjeeling for their breeding, which has proved to be a success.

Kaustav Chowdhury, secretary of Solitary Nature and Animal Protection, said, "In addition to the Bagora Range in Kurseong, Himalayan Salamanders can be seen in the tea gardens of Sukhiyapokhari, Tung area and Miri. As monsoon is their breeding season, they are spotted more now, which is a good sign for the ecosystem. The common are also aware of their conservation."

Devesh Pandey, DFO of Kurseong Forest Division, said, "We recognise salamanders mainly as indicator species. The presence of the species in any biodiversity is an indicator of its good health. On the other hand, their extinction means that biodiversity is being adversely affected. That is why the Forest Department has taken several initiatives for its conservation. In future, the places where they are found will be identified and conserved, for setting up sanctuaries for them."