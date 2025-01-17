Exempt Critical Medical Equipment, Life Saving Drugs And Health Insurances From Gst: Ima To Centre

New Delhi: The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has appealed to the Union Health Ministry to give Goods & Service Tax (GST) exemption for critical medical equipment, life-saving drugs and health insurance.
Disclosing this here on Friday, Dr Vinay Aggarwal, chairman, IMA action committee said that the association has appealed to the health ministry to consider their suggestion in the coming Union Budget.
“It is really necessary to withdraw GST for several critical components like medical equipment, life-saving drugs and health insurance. We have especially emphasised that cancer drugs should be exempted from GST,” said Dr Aggarwal.
In the last Union Budget, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman exempted three cancer medicines including Trastuzumab Deruxtecan, Osimertinib, and Durvalumab from customs duty.
“Cancer drugs are very costly. And it is necessary to exempt GST for such drugs,” said Dr Aggarwal.
According to Dr Aggarwal, IMA has also appealed to the health ministry to increase the budgetary allocation in the health sector. “Much emphasis needs to be given on the primary and tertiary health care center. PPP mode in the medical sector should also be encouraged,” said Dr Aggarwal.
He said that the government should include human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine in the national immunization process.
The HPV vaccine protects against the human papillomavirus (HPV), which is a leading cause of cervical cancer.
Dr Aggarwal and other senior officials of IMA were talking to the reporters following the formation of the new governing council of the association.
Reiterating that IMA will continue its fight for a central law for the protection of doctors and healthcare professionals, the newly elected IMA president Dr Dilip P Bhanushali said that a central law is very much necessary to create an environment where doctors can serve without any fear.
“We are in constant touch with all our State branches so that we can raise the issue regarding protection of doctors with the State government,” said Dr Bhanushali asserting that health and law and order is a State issue.
The IAM is also in touch with the central government to make a law to protect the healthcare professionals, said Dr Bhanushali.
Talking on the Mixopathy issue, Dr Bhanushali reiterated IMA’s stand against mixopathy.
“We oppose the concept of mixopathy. Though, we emphasize that Ayurveda can do their own research separately and serve the people,” said Dr Bhanushali.
Referring to the Human Metapneumovirus (HMPV), Dr Bhanushali said that too much importance has been given to the virus.
“It’s not a new virus. It's been in India for a long time. HMPV is a common virus. It usually causes symptoms similar to a cold so nothing to worry about,” said Dr Bhanushali.
The Central Council of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has elected Dr Sarbari Dutta, the first woman secretary general of the association.
The Central Council of the IMA is the governing body that sets policies for the association.
1. Saif Ali Khan Attacked For Rs 1 Crore Ransom?
2. Saif Ali Khan Stabbed: MH Minister Rules Out Underworld Angle; He 'Walked In Like a Lion' Drenched in Blood; Kareena's Reaction And More