Exclusive | Significant GMP Violations And Unhygienic Conditions Found At Sresan Pharma In Joint Inspection

An elderly woman shows a picture of a child victim on her phone, in Betul, Madhya Pradesh, ( PTI )

Chennai: During a joint inspection by drug inspectors conducted at Ms. Sresan Pharmaceutical Manufacturer in Kancheepuram District, Tamil Nadu, a large number of non-compliances were found. The inspection report, accessed by ETV Bharat, recorded a total of 364 deviations, including 39 critical and 325 major deficiencies.

The company manufactured the Coldrif cough syrup (Chloropheniramine Maleate Syrup) linked to at least 22 children’s deaths in Madhya Pradesh.

The inspection findings report of the office of Director of Drugs Control, Tamil Nadu, highlighted critical gaps that pose significant risks to product quality and patient safety. Notable issues included the lack of adherence to Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), unhygienic storage and manufacturing conditions, absence of validated testing methods, poor air handling unit functionality, inadequate personnel qualifications, and non-compliance with protocols related to sampling, cleaning, validation, and quality control.

The joint inspection was conducted by P Nithin Kumar, Senior Drugs Inspector Kancheepuram Zone and R Sasikumar, Drugs Inspector Thiruvallu Zone on October 3.

Specific critical deficiencies included the use of non-pharmaceutical grade raw materials, such as propylene glycol, in drug formulations without testing for toxic contaminants like diethylene glycol, which is a poisonous substance. The inspection also revealed poor environmental controls, with absence of proper air filtration systems, functional purified water systems, and pest control measures, leading to potential contamination risks.