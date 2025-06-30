Criminals Are Appointed As Teachers, Staff Sans Vetting: BJP Fact-Finding Team On Kolkata Law College Gang Rape

Kolkata: A fact-finding team of the BJP, which paid a visit on Monday to the law in South Kolkata, where a 24-year-old student was gangraped by three people, including an alumnus close to the ruling party, on June 25, said criminals are appointed as teachers and staff without verification.

The team comprises former Union Ministers Satpal Singh, Meenakshi Lekhi and party MPs Biplab Kumar Deb and Manan Kumar Mishra.

Lekhi said, "Criminals are appointed in colleges as ad-hoc teachers or staff without any verification. There is no history sheet of the prime accused who has been appointed through backdoors, in violation of the rules set by the Bar Council of India (BCI) and the education ministry. This pertains to the criminalisation of academics as well."

Lekhi called for a complete revamp of professional colleges, a dedicated portal for women to directly report their cases, and a committee should be set up. She expressed surprise over the inaccessibility of the National Commission for Women (NCW) team of the law college.

"The basic question is, why are crimes against women happening in a state which has a woman as a Chief Minister?... In a predominantly matriarchal society, where Goddess Durga is worshipped, is the current government planning on addressing and taking action against the growing cases of crimes against women or not? During our interaction with the Commissioner of Police, we told them that we are not the opposite party, but we are the people's representatives," she added.

At the press conference, Singh said, "We are shocked by the ghastly incident of the law college in Kolkata, which is turning into a pattern after the RG Kar incident last year, exposing the utter failure of the West Bengal government, led by a woman Chief Minister. (Mamata Banerjee)."

He said BJP MLA Agnimitra Paul has a list of incidents of atrocities on women in the state, where police even failed to register FIRs.

Referring to the prime accused, he said, "We met the vice principal of the college. How can a person, who was arrested four times since 2011 and who is still a member of the student wing of the ruling party get appointed to the law college? We have information that the sanctioned strength of the law college is not fulfilled, so that TMC members can be appointed. And we are seeing the outcome of it."

Singh said the team met with Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Kumar Verma, who informed them about the progress of the case and the number of accused. He also assured the team of meting out stringent punishment to the accused.