‘Criminal Matters Stripped Permanently From The Roster, Sit With Senior Judge’, SC To Allahabad HC Judge

New Delhi: A judge of the Allahabad High Court has faced a barrage of criticism by a two-judge bench of the Supreme Court, after he "erroneously" upheld a summons of criminal nature in a civil dispute. The apex court said the judge has not only cut a sorry figure for himself but has made a mockery of justice, and it is at wits’ end to understand what is wrong with the Indian judiciary at the level of the high court.

The bench comprising justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan decided to go a step further from the scathing criticism of the judge and, in an unprecedented order, removed criminal matters on his roster and made it clear that he will not be assigned criminal matters "till he demits office”. The apex court also directed that the judge should sit in a division bench with a seasoned senior judge.

“The chief justice of the high court shall immediately withdraw the present criminal determination from the concerned judge. The chief justice shall make the concerned judge sit in a division bench with a seasoned senior judge of the high court”, said the bench, in its order passed on August 4.

The apex court said: “We further direct that the concerned judge shall not be assigned any criminal determination, till he demits office. If at all at some point of time, he is to be made to sit as a single judge, he shall not be assigned any criminal determination”.

The high court judge had refused to quash a magistrate's summoning order against a company which was accused of not paying the balance monetary sum in a civil business transaction of a civil nature. The judge had said that asking the complainant to pursue civil remedies for recovering the amount was unreasonable, being time-intensive.

“With all due deference and humility at our command, we are constrained to observe that the impugned order is one of the worst and most erroneous orders that we have come across in our respective tenures as judges of this court”, said the apex court.

The bench said the judge concerned has not only cut a sorry figure for himself but has made a mockery of justice. “We are at our wits’ end to understand what is wrong with the Indian Judiciary at the level of the high court”, said the apex court.

The bench said at times it is left wondering whether such orders are passed on some extraneous considerations or it is sheer ignorance of the law. “Whatever it be, passing of such absurd and erroneous orders is something unpardonable”, it added.

In the present, the bench said it is not taken by surprise with the magistrate exhibiting complete ignorance of law as regards the position of law, as to what constitutes cheating punishable under Section 420 of the IPC and criminal breach of trust punishable under Section 406 of the IPC. “However, we expected at least the high court to understand the fine distinction between the two offences and the necessary ingredients to constitute the offence of cheating and criminal breach of trust”, said the apex court.