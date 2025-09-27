ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Criminal Law Machinery Can’t Be Used To Wreak Vengeance’: SC Quashes Forgery Case Against Uttar Pradesh Man

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said that the machinery of criminal law cannot be permitted to be misused for settling civil disputes or to wreak vengeance, while quashing a over two-decade old forgery and cheating case against a resident of Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh.

The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising justices B.V. Nagarathna and R. Mahadevan. The bench, in a judgment delivered on September 24, said even if the allegations are assumed to be true, they unmistakably arise out of a commercial / contractual transaction relating to loan and repayment, which has been given a criminal colour.

The bench said the case falls squarely within categories (1) and (7) of Bhajan Lal (a decision delivered by the apex court in 1992), namely, where the allegations do not disclose the commission of an offence, and where the proceedings are maliciously instituted with an ulterior motive. “Continuation of such prosecution would amount to an abuse of process of law and consequently, warrant quashing under Section 482 Cr.P.C”, said the bench.

The bench stressed that this court has, in a long line of decisions, deprecated the tendency to convert civil disputes into criminal proceedings.

The bench said in Indian Oil Corporation v. M/s. NEPC India Ltd. (2006), it was held that criminal law cannot be used as a tool to settle scores in commercial or contractual matters, and that such misuse amounts to abuse of process.

The bench said similarly, in Inder Mohan Goswami and another v. State of Uttaranchal and others (2008), it was emphasized that criminal prosecution must not be permitted as an instrument of harassment or private vendetta.

“Applying the above principles to the facts of the present case, it is manifest that the dispute – concerning repayment of loan money and the alleged coercion in execution of documents – is purely civil in character. The essential ingredients of cheating or forgery are not prima facie made out”, said the bench.

The bench said the institution of multiple FIRs in quick succession, particularly after the appellant had already initiated lawful proceedings, reinforces the inference of mala fides.

“The high court, in refusing to quash the proceedings, misdirected itself in law by failing to apply the ratio laid down in Bhajan Lal, and the subsequent authorities referred to above, which uniformly hold that the machinery of criminal law cannot be permitted to be misused for settling civil disputes or to wreak vengeance”, said Justice Mahadevan, who authored the judgment on behalf of the bench.