ETV Bharat / bharat

'Crime to uphold family prestige,' SC orders release of man incarcerated for almost 22 years

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the immediate release of a life convict, who has been in custody for almost 22 years in connection with a murder case, saying “the appellant has a valid case for remission after almost 22 years of incarceration”.

The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran. The bench noted that the appellant, along with the second accused, attacked the deceased and his friend.

The bench noted that the attack was a premeditated one, on the motive as projected by the prosecution, that the deceased was in love with the appellant’s sister, whose life was being spoiled by the love affair. “The appellate court has specifically noticed this, and so has the government in the impugned order. Hence, obviously, the crime is one to uphold the family prestige, which in the given circumstances could mean the perceived tarnishing of the family’s name, though not condonable, the appellant has a valid case for remission after almost 22 years of incarceration”, said the apex court.

The bench said the custody certificate attached to the writ petition indicates that the appellant has been in custody for 20 years, 7 months and 8 days as of September 30, 2024.

“The appellant has now been in custody for almost 22 years, short of three months. We find the appellant’s contention to be valid that the category under which the remission ought to have been considered was 3(b) under the government resolution dated March 15, 2010”, said the apex court.

The appellant Anilkumar alias Lapetu Ramshakal Sharma, was awarded a life term for killing a man for the love affair with his sister, which he felt was spoiling her life.