'Crime to uphold family prestige,' SC orders release of man incarcerated for almost 22 years
Supreme Court orders immediate release of life convict who spent nearly 22 years in jail, citing valid grounds for remission in a family prestige-related case.
By Sumit Saxena
Published : October 7, 2025 at 10:05 PM IST
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the immediate release of a life convict, who has been in custody for almost 22 years in connection with a murder case, saying “the appellant has a valid case for remission after almost 22 years of incarceration”.
The judgment was delivered by a bench comprising Chief Justice of India B R Gavai and Justice K Vinod Chandran. The bench noted that the appellant, along with the second accused, attacked the deceased and his friend.
The bench noted that the attack was a premeditated one, on the motive as projected by the prosecution, that the deceased was in love with the appellant’s sister, whose life was being spoiled by the love affair. “The appellate court has specifically noticed this, and so has the government in the impugned order. Hence, obviously, the crime is one to uphold the family prestige, which in the given circumstances could mean the perceived tarnishing of the family’s name, though not condonable, the appellant has a valid case for remission after almost 22 years of incarceration”, said the apex court.
The bench said the custody certificate attached to the writ petition indicates that the appellant has been in custody for 20 years, 7 months and 8 days as of September 30, 2024.
“The appellant has now been in custody for almost 22 years, short of three months. We find the appellant’s contention to be valid that the category under which the remission ought to have been considered was 3(b) under the government resolution dated March 15, 2010”, said the apex court.
The appellant Anilkumar alias Lapetu Ramshakal Sharma, was awarded a life term for killing a man for the love affair with his sister, which he felt was spoiling her life.
The bench said it is of the opinion that three months more in jail would make no difference; neither added solace to the family of the victim nor extra remorse to the accused. “We hence direct the release of the appellant forthwith, especially noticing the fact that the appellant was just past 18 years on the date of the crime”, said the apex court.
The appellant sought premature release after serving the sentence for 20 years.
The concerned authorities of the Maharashtra government sought a response from the trial court in Mumbai, which held him guilty. The additional sessions judge said that the act committed by the appellant fell within the purview of Category 4(d) of the 2010 guidelines framed for premature release. The state government, through its home department, directed his release after 24 years. However, the appellant contended that he ought to have been released after 22 years.
The appellant submitted that he would fall under Clause 3(b), which refers to a crime committed with premeditation, individually or by a gang, or a murder arising inter alia out of family prestige. The state contended that the appellant had to serve two more years before release.
Also Read
'Can't Have A Roving Inquiry, Those Aggrieved Should File Affidavits': SC On Bihar SIR
UP Police Constables Try To Facilitate Prisoner's Escape From Dasna Jail, Plan Foiled