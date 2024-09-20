ETV Bharat / bharat

Uttarakhand: Retired Bank Manager Duped of Rs 52.5 Lakh

Rishikesh (Uttarakhand): Cybercrooks impersonating officers of Mumbai Police defrauded a retired bank manager of Rs 52.5 lakh. The victim, Yogesh Srivastava, has filed a complaint at the cyber police station and demanded legal action against the accused and retrieval of the defrauded amount.

In his complaint, Srivastava said he received a WhatsApp call on September 13 where the caller introduced him as an officer of the Tilak Nagar branch of Mumbai Police. He told the victim that an account had been opened at a Canara Bank branch in Mumbai with his Aadhaar card, against which 17 people lodged FIRs, based on which an investigation has been initiated. Srivastava was asked to be present at Tilak Nagar police within two days.

After this, the fraudster sent the information of the FIRs to the victim’s mobile number. Assuming it to be true, Srivastava got nervous which was fully utilised by the scammer who provided him with a bank account number and asked to deposit Rs 52.5 lakh.