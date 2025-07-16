Odisha | Crime Branch To Take Over Probe Into Balasore Girl’s Suicide Case

Cuttack: The crime against women and children wing (CAW&CW) of the Odisha Police will now investigate the horrific death of the 20-year-old girl student, who allegedly set herself on fire in Balasore last week.

According to official sources here on Wednesday, Crime Branch DG Binaytosh Mishra directed that a team of the crime branch police will take over the investigation of the tragic incident under the direct supervision of CAW&CW IGP S Shyni.

Sources said the team under DSP Iman Kalyan Naik will soon proceed to take over the investigation from the local police. This came a day after the student succumbed to injuries at a hospital in Bhubaneswar.

While protesting the inaction of the college authorities towards her sexual harassment complaint against her department head. The B.ED. student had taken the extreme step on July 12. With over 90 per cent burn injuries, she was shifted to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, where she died late on Monday night.

The local Sahadevkhunta police after registering a case, have earlier arrested the concerned teacher and later the College

principal was also taken into custody, who was placed under suspension. The Odisha government had also indicated earlier that those responsible for the crime will face uncompromising punishment and the scope of investigation would expand to include all those responsible for aiding abetting the incident.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "silence" and said the country needed answers. He termed the student's death as "nothing less than a murder by the BJP's system".

"That brave student raised her voice against sexual harassment - but instead of delivering justice, she was threatened, tormented, and repeatedly humiliated. Those who were supposed to protect her kept breaking her. As always, the BJP's system continued to shield the accused - and forced an innocent daughter to set herself on fire. This is not suicide; it is an organized murder by the system," he said.

"Modi ji, whether in Odisha or Manipur - the daughters of the nation are burning, breaking, and dying. And you? You remain silent. The country doesn't need your silence; it needs answers. India's daughters need safety and justice," Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, added.