ETV Bharat / bharat

Cricketer Uthappa Gets Breather As Karnataka High Court Stays His Arrest Warrant

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Tuesday stayed the arrest warrant issued against former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa in connection with alleged fraud related to Employees' Provident Fund (EPF) deposits.

The vacation bench of the High Court headed by Justice Suraj Govindraj stayed the arrest warrant and recovery notice issued by the Regional Provident Fund Commissioner against the former cricketer. The court also adjourned the hearing of the case after issuing a notice to the PF commissioner to file objections.

Uthappa, as a director of Centaurus Lifestyle Brands Private Limited, is accused of defrauding employees and the government by not depositing the PF contributions into the company's employees' accounts despite deducting them from their salaries. The amount adds up to Rs 23 lakhs.