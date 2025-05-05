ETV Bharat / bharat

Cricketer Shivalik Sharma Arrested In Rape Case

Jodhpur: Shivalik Sharma, a cricketer, was arrested on rape charges from Baroda on Sunday, police said. He was produced in court on Monday and sent to judicial custody, they added.

A case was registered against him at Kudi Bhagatsuni police station in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district four months ago.

Station House Officer (SHO) of Kudi Bhagatsuni police station, Hamir Singh Bhati, said after arrest, the accused, Shivalik Sharma, was brought to Jodhpur and is now in judicial custody.

A woman from Jodhpur had filed a police complaint against Shivalik stating that they had met in Baroda in February 2023 and soon became friends. They maintained regular contact over phone. In August 2023, Shivalik's parents came to Jodhpur, where both the families met and an engagement was fixed.