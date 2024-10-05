ETV Bharat / bharat

Cricketer Rahul Chahar's Father Allegedly Duped By Builder In Uttar Pradesh; Case Registered

Agra (Uttar Pradesh): In a shocking sequence of events, Deshraj Chahar, father of international cricketers Deepak Chahar and Rahul Chahar has been allegedly duped of lakhs of rupees by a builder for over a decade on the pretext of booking a house in the newly built Narsi village colony in Uttar Pradesh's Agra. Police have lodged a case in Jagdishpura police station following a complaint by Deshraj.

12 Years Of Housing Fraud And Counting

In his complaint, the senior Chahar said that the accused builder Vasudev Garg had taken a hefty Rs 26.50 lakh from him in early 2012 for building a house on plot number 182 in the newly built colony Nasri Village in village Maghtai. Deshraj said that he sought to transfer the house, initially registered in the name of Geetam Singh, to his son Rahul Chahar. But the accused neither registered nor built the house, he said.

“I have been visiting the building construction company's office for the registration of the house for the last 12 years. The builder and the employees are not giving any answer,” added Deshraj. He said that the accused have been making excuses for the last over a decade.