Cricketer Ishan Kishan's Father Pranav Pandey Joins Nitish Kumar's JD(U) In Patna

Patna: Indian cricketer Ishan Kishan's father Pranav Kumar Pandey on Sunday joined the Nitish Kumar led JD(U) in capital Patna.

Pandey took the membership of JD(U) at the 'Milan Samaroh' program organized in JD (U) state office, Patna in presence of party national president and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Jha. State president Umesh Singh Kushwaha, Legislative Councilor Lalan Sarraf, Legislative Councilor Sanjay Gandhi and party officials and workers were present on the occasion.

Cricketer Ishan Kishan's Father Pranav Pandey (M) Joins Nitish Kumar's JD(U) In Patna (ETV Bharat)

Speaking on the sidelines of his entry into the JD(U), Pandey said that he took membership after being impressed by the policies and works of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The entry of Pandey into JD (U) comes at a crucial time ahead of the upcoming bypolls for four assembly seats—Ramgarh, Tarari, Belaganj, and Imamganj. The assembly bypolls are scheduled on November 13. Counting of votes will be held on November 23.

Who is Pranav Pandey?

Pandey is the father of India cricketer and dashing opening batsman, Ishan Kishan and a builder by profession. He has also been very interested in social service. His childhood was spent in Nawada and lives in Patna with the whole family. Ishan Kishan's grandfather Ramugra Singh does farming in Gordiha, Nawada while grandmother Savitri Devi is a doctor.

As for Ishan Kishan, he made his international cricket debut in the year 2021.