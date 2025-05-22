Cricketer Deepti Sharma 'Robbed And Cheated By Close Friend' Of Over Rs 25 Lakh; 2,500 Dollars, Jewellery Stolen

Agra: In a shocking incident in the country's cricket sphere, a close friend of international cricketer Deepti Sharma allegedly stole cash and gold jewellery worth lakhs from her flat after duping her of Rs 25 lakh. The cricketer's brother has lodged a complaint with the police in Agra, after which police have launched a probe into the allegations.

In his complaint with the Agra police, Deepti's brother, Sumit Sharma, said that the accused Aarushi Goyal of Rohini, North West, Delhi, along with her mother Manju and father Than Chand, had borrowed around Rs 25 lakh from Deepti in several instalments. "Whenever Deepti asked to return the money, Aarushi made excuses," Sumit said, adding Aarushi and her family, instead of returning the money, were being rude to Deepti.

Aarushi, who has been Deepti's close friend, used to play with her in the junior team. She is currently posted as a junior clerk at Agra Cantt Railway Station.

According to Sumit, Deepti had barred Aarushi from coming to her flat near Kahrai here. However, despite her sister's denial, Aarushi clandestinely turned up at Deepti's flat on 22 April this year and stole two and a half thousand dollars, gold jewellery and cash, Sumit alleged. He said the burglary, which occurred while Deepti was abroad, has been captured on CCTV.

“Aarushi had told me that she had to take her belongings from the flat. When I reached the flat with the keys on Deepti's request, the door did not open with my sister's keys. After this, Aarushi and her mother informed that they had changed the lock. When the CCTV footage was checked, it was confirmed that Aarushi had come earlier and committed the theft,” Sumit said.

Sadar police station in-charge inspector Vijay Vikram Singh said that a case has been registered and an investigation has been started. Deepti, who is an established cricketer at the national and international level, was named the captain of the UP Warriorz in WPL 2025.