ETV Bharat / bharat

Crescent Moon Sighted in India: Eid-ul-Fitr To Be Celebrated On Monday; President Murmu Greets Citizens

Hyderabad: Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated in India tomorrow (March 31) as the crescent moon has been sighted across various cities in India. This Eid marks the culmination of the fasting month of Ramadan.

In Hyderabad, the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee (Moon Sighting Committee) of Sadar Majlis-e-Ulama-e-Deccan conducted its monthly meeting today to determine the date of Eid-ul-Fitr in the country.

It got positive confirmations about the sighting of the Shawwal moon, which confirms that Eid will be celebrated in India tomorrow. Similar reports of the sightings of the new moon were received from Lucknow, Delhi, Jammu and Kashmir, and other states.

Fatehpuri Masjid Imam Mufti Mukarram Ahmad told PTI that the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee of the mosque contacted many places and was informed that the moon was sighted at several places. Eid will be celebrated in the country on March 31, Monday, he said.

Describing Eid as a festival of brotherhood and harmony, Ahmad said, "On this occasion, we pray that brotherhood and harmony in the country continues to prosper and is strengthened with love."

In Lucknow, Chairman of the Central Moon Sighting Committee, Khalid Rashid Farangi, announced that the Eid moon has been sighted in the city and Eid-ul-fitr will be celebrated on Monday.

"The moon has been sighted today, i.e. on March 30 and Eid-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on March 31. Namaz will be offered at 10 am in Lucknow Eidgah," Maulana Khalid Rasheed Firangi Mahali said.