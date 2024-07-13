ETV Bharat / bharat

Create UT With Legislature For Kuki-Zo Community In Manipur: ITLF Open Letter To Amit Shah

New Delhi: Reiterating that the creation of a Union Territory with the legislature for the Kuki-Zo community in Manipur is the only solution to the present unrest in the state, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) in an open letter appealed to Home Minister Amit Shah to look into the issue.

“For peace to last, we earnestly request that you, the Union Home Minister, expedite our demand for a political solution: a Union Territory with the legislature for the Kuki-Zo community under Article 239A of the Indian Constitution,” the ITLF forum told Amit Shah on Saturday.

ITLF chairman Pagin Haokip said that the rising cases of high-handedness shown towards Kuki-Zo village volunteers in Manipur by central agencies are a matter of serious concern for minority tribes, who are bearing the brunt of the violence in the ongoing ethnic conflict. The ITLF is an influential tribal body of Manipur that comprises Kuki-Zomi-Hmar-Mizo ethnic tribes in the State.

He said that several cases warrant condemnation, especially those that occurred in Jiribam’s Phaitol village and Mongbung village. “Seven Kuki women were beaten up by central security forces and two village boys were taken into custody. Furthermore, three Kuki village volunteers were arrested after an arson attack on the home of L Hengjol village chief, and five Kuki women beaten up by security forces had to be rushed to Noney Hospital for treatment. Additionally, security forces set fire to the home of the general secretary of Kuki Inpi (Jiribam, Noney, and Tamenglong),” the forum wrote in its letter addressing Shah.

They claimed that the majority community (Meiteis), which controls all the state’s resources, is still carrying out its ethnic cleansing campaign against the Kuki-Zos.

“Even to this day, we are still witnessing the burning of Kuki-Zo houses in Jiribam by Arambai Tenngol militants, while central security forces seem to have been ordered to concentrate on rounding up Kuki-Zo village defenders. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is also arresting people on terror charges for simply trying to protect their community. The NIA should not be used as a tool for suppression. Genuine cases can be taken up after a political solution is in place,” said the forum while criticising the NIA for its partisan role.