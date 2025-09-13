ETV Bharat / bharat

‘Create A Revival Fund To Protect Dream Homes Of Middle Class': SC To Centre

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has said an average home buyer desires a stable roof over their family’s head and the anxiety of not having a home despite paying a fortune is bound to take a serious toll on health, productivity, and dignity, and the Centre cannot continue to be a silent spectator, when desire for a dream home of the taxpayers’ is shattered.

A bench comprising justices J B Pardiwala and R Mahadevan said: “The Union government shall consider establishing a revival fund under National Asset Reconstruction Company Ltd (NARCL) or expanding the SWAMIH Fund, to provide bridge financing for stressed projects undergoing CIRP, thereby preventing liquidation of viable projects and safeguarding homebuyer interests”.

The apex court passed a slew of directions to concerned authorities in connection with the larger interests of bona fide homebuyers and also for the stability of the real estate sector.

The bench, in a judgment delivered on September 12, said a home is not merely a roof over one’s head; it is a reflection of one’s hopes and dreams – a safe space for a family, a refuge from the worries of the world.

The bench said an average homebuyer usually pours his or her hard-earned money into the pockets of a developer. “For such individuals, a stable roof over their family’s head is all they desire. The anxiety of not having a home despite paying a fortune is bound to take a serious toll on health, productivity, and dignity”, it said.

The bench said the predicament of the middle class, which is tax-paying, renders an unnerving scenario: many have invested their lifelong savings, many pay rent and EMIs of their unfinished homes, and in some cases real estate developers did not start construction despite substantial payment.

The bench said it is therefore imperative that the life savings of a common person culminate in timely possession of their promised home. “Article 21 would mandate nothing less. In Samatha v. State of A.P. (1997), this court reiterated that the right to social and economic justice as well as the right to shelter are fundamental rights encompassed within the ambit of the right to life”, it said.

The bench said it would be thoroughly erroneous to treat home-buying as a mere commercial transaction, and stressed that housing is neither a luxury nor a commodity for speculation – it is a fundamental human need. The right to secure, peaceful, and timely possession of one’s home is therefore a facet of the fundamental right to shelter enshrined under Article 21, it said.