Crashed Dreamliner Was Well-Maintained; Last Major Check Done In Jun 2023: Air India CEO

Mumbai: The crashed Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was "well-maintained" with its last major check done in June 2023 and the next scheduled for December this year, said Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson on Thursday. In a message to flyers, the Air India chief also said the 15 per cent reduction in Air India's international wide-body fleet operations for the next few weeks is a temporary move.

"The plane was well-maintained, with its last major check in June 2023 and the next scheduled for December 2025. Its right engine was overhauled in March 2025, and the left engine was inspected in April 2025. Both the aircraft and engines were regularly monitored, showing no issues before the flight," he said.

Wilson said the airline as well as the entire aviation industry was awaiting the official investigation report to understand the cause of this tragedy. As a confidence-building measure, the airline is enhancing pre-flight safety checks on its Boeing 787 and 777 fleet, he said.

Given the time these additional checks will consume and the potential impact on schedules, Air India has decided to reduce its international wide-body flights by around 15 per cent starting June 20 till at least mid-July, Wilson said.

"This will also allow us to have more backup aircraft ready to handle any unexpected issues. We understand that this temporary reduction to our schedule may affect your travel plans, and we’re deeply sorry for any inconvenience,” he said.

Wilson said the company is fully committed to doing all it can to support the families impacted by the tragedy and is also working closely with authorities to understand the cause of this plane crash. "Our thoughts are with everyone touched by this loss,” Wilson said in the message.