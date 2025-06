ETV Bharat / bharat

Crashed Air India Plane Was Due For Maintainance Check In Dec; Engine Was Overhauled Two Months Ago

New Delhi: Air India's ill-fated Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that crashed soon after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport on June 12 underwent comprehensive maintenance checks in June 2023 and was due for the next scheduled comprehensive checks in December this year, according to airline officials.

The plane en route to London Gatwick crashed into the residential quarters of BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad. Apart from 241 people onboard the plane, many others on the ground also died. Officials said on Saturday that the aircraft VT-ANB underwent C checks or comprehensive checks in June 2023 and the next such scheduled checks were to happen in December this year. The C checks were done by AIESL (AI Engineering Services Ltd).

The right side engine of the nearly 12-year-old aircraft was overhauled and installed in March 2025, while an inspection of the left side engine was done as per the engine manufacturer's protocol in April 2025, the officials said. The aircraft was powered by GEnx engines, manufactured by GE Aerospace.

The officials also claimed that there were no issues with the engines or the aircraft. There was no official statement from Air India. Aviation watchdog DGCA on Friday ordered enhanced safety checks of Air India's Boeing 787-8/9 planes. Air India, on Saturday, said the one-time safety checks of the aircraft are on track and the checks have been completed for nine planes.