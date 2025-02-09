ETV Bharat / bharat

Crash In Cauliflower Price Lands Farmers Of Arnia In A Soup

Jammu: The unprecedented fall in the prices of cauliflowers has turned into a nightmare for the farmers of Arnia in Jammu. They are anguished over the sudden turn of a lucrative harvest into a financial crisis as, unable to recover the cost, most of the cultivators are compelled to feed the cauliflowers to the livestock or stare at their gradual wilting.

About a week ago, cauliflowers fetched a steady Rs 10 per kilo in local markets, which aided the farmers of the border districts of RS Pura to eke out a living. But the nosediving of the price to just Rs 2 a kilo has turned their world upside down, leaving no alternative but to either let the crop rot or feed them to the livestock. The price is not enough to recover the farming cost.

"We nurtured these crops like our children. But we are heartbroken now. Selling cauliflowers at ₹2 per kg means spending more on harvesting and transport than earning. Feeding it to animals feels cruel, but what choice do we have?," said Jeet Raj, a third-generation farmer in Arnia.