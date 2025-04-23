Cracks In Classroom: SSC Scam Threatens Mamata's Grip On Bengal Politics

Kolkata: On the sunny morning of April 3 as the mercury was getting all perked up to rise and sizzle things up, the skies suddenly darkened for a few thousands across West Bengal. Their worst nightmare had come true.

A Supreme Court bench headed by the Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna and Justice Sanjay Kumar upheld a Calcutta High Court judgment, which had set aside the 2016 selection process conducted by the West Bengal School Service Commission (SSC). The SSC, constituted under the West Bengal School Service Commission Act, 1997, had recruited assistant teachers and non-teaching staff in Groups C and D grades in the process. The apex court’s order meant 25,752 teaching and non-teaching staff of Bengal were now jobless!

For litigants like Mohammad Shetabuddin of Domkal block in Murshidabad district, it was a mixed feeling. One of vindication and the other of more dark days ahead. Shetabuddin was one among the first of a few who moved court alleging gross violation of norms in the selection process. He says, when the results came, his rank was 140.

Kolkata: School teachers who lost their jobs following a Supreme Court order, stage a protest in front of West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) office, in Kolkata, Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (PTI)

“But, many others behind me got appointment letters! Initially, I thought it was a clerical error. Then I got to know this was happening everywhere. That was when I and others moved court. After several hearings, the High Court had canceled appointments of around 8,000 people. But, the state government was adamant. We didn’t go to the Supreme Court, the state government did. We had accepted the High Court order and wanted to move ahead,” Shetabuddin says.

He only had one plea, which he still holds dearly to heart. “I just want those who are really eligible and were deliberately stacked in the waiting list, get their due, their jobs.”

Kolkata: Teaching and non-teaching staff, who lost their job following a court verdict, interacting with each other during a protest outside West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) office demanding their jobs back, in Kolkata, Monday night, April 21, 2025. (PTI)

Shetabuddin was among the 22 lakh applicants who queued up for over 24,000 vacant posts that the SSC had come out with. Written examinations, interviews and personality tests were conducted, and then appointment letters were issued.

That is when anomalies started surfacing. A slew of petitions were filed challenging the recruitment process.

Rank jumping (candidates figuring lower in the merit list getting preference), appointments of candidates who never featured in either the merit list or the waiting list, a section of candidates being issued appointment letters but were never allowed to join duties, non-publication of counseling lists, and adoption of pick and choose method in the selection process, were the allegations.

The Calcutta High Court appointed a 4-member fact-finding committee headed by retired Justice Ranjit Kumar Bag. The committee came up with damning observations accusing top officials of the SSC with cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy. Topping the chart was, illegal means adopted in exchange of money.

Even after repeated directions from the court, the SSC could not produce the original Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets of candidates, which were an essential part of the results. The SSC’s failure to produce a conclusive list and its admission that it was virtually impossible to segregate among the tainted and the untainted, eventually led the High Court’s division bench to set aside the entire 2016 recruitment process.

This is the order, which has now been upheld by the apex court.

Who is to be blamed for this travesty in the name of recruitment? Who transacted money in lieu of jobs? All fingers point at the SSC and the Trinamool Congress. And, questions don’t end here.

Who destroyed crucial evidence? Who failed to provide accurate information to the courts? Against whom does the evidence indicate as masterminds behind the anomalies? Again, the answer is the SSC, its office bearers, and a section of Trinamool leaders and ministers.

A protester holding a placard seeking justice as part of a protest in front of West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) office, in Kolkata, Tuesday, April 22, 2025. (PTI)

Finally, who is the most affected in this whole fiasco? No brownies for guessing the answer right. The untainted teachers and hundreds of students from the middle, lower middle class and rural Bengal.

In a desperate attempt, the Mamata Banerjee-government tried to control damage. An application for modification of the April 3 order was filed with the apex court by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education. In its response the CJI has given a slim window of reprieve. The breather will now allow the SSC time till December 31 to finish the fresh recruitment process.

But, in its application, the government has laid bare the skeleton called Bengal’s government school education system.

The Board has stated, it has 9,487 high schools under its supervision, of which 6,952 have higher secondary sections (Class XI and XII), catering to over 78.6 lakh students. It also oversees 6,350 Upper Primary Schools (Class VI-VIII) and, about 88 percent student enrollments in Bengal are in government or government-aided schools.

Exposing the government school education cadaver, the Board said the current pupil-teacher ratio for secondary/higher secondary schools of Bengal is 52:1, which is abysmally low against the 30:1 ratio prescribed under the Rashtriya Madhyamik Shiksha Abhiyan. If the Supreme Court outrightly rejected the application on April 17, that ratio would have come down to 58:1.

What the government did not say was, it has already announced closure of around 8,207 primary and secondary schools in the pretext of financial non-viability. A severely skewed student-teacher ratio and dwindling number of government schools leave the lower middle class and rural Bengal with two options, either to opt for private education or opt out of the education system.

With hollowed eyes of shame and despair, the teachers flocked to an indoor stadium in Kolkata on April 7 to hear Mamata Banerjee chart out her government's plans for them. It ended without any concrete takeaways. The desperation turned into frustration two days later with around 200 protesting teachers trying to break into the Kasba district inspector of schools office in south Kolkata. They were met with baton-wielding police who resorted to kicking and bullying. The teachers who nurtured and trained young minds, wriggled in pain on pavements as the blows came raining.

Was it the first sign of what might wait for Trinamool Congress as next year’s Assembly elections get close?

Mamata can pull a leaf out from neighbouring Tripura where, in 2013, the High Court had canceled recruitment of 10,323 teachers declaring the process as bad in law. The Left Front government had knocked the doors of the Supreme Court challenging the order, but like the case of Bengal SSC, the apex court upheld the High Court’s order and the teachers lost their jobs. In 2018 when the Left Front government of Tripura was trying for a sixth consecutive term, the teachers’ recruitment issue resurfaced and the BJP wiped them clean. The Reds are now in the political wilderness in that state.

Mamata can heave a sigh of relief after the apex court breather. She can also argue that scams or recruitment irregularity were not behind her ascension to the hustings of Bengal. The Singur agitation and Nandigram firing acted as trump cards in 2011.

Moreover, the politics of dole targeted at women, local clubs, Durga Puja organisers, and other select sections of the society, which Mamata Banerjee has successfully integrated in her governance, has paved her way to three consecutive terms in Bengal.

But, job loss of this proportion and the uncertainty lying ahead for thousands, could prove to be a sticky wicket for her in 2026. From the experiences of Tripura, Mamata Banerjee should understand that power is an unforgiving mistress and the sense of political invincibility is ephemeral.

Expanding Freud’s Castration Fear theory, Erich Fromm, the neo-Freudian psychoanalyst said, in reality, the deeper fear of being ostracised, isolated and feeling completely alone in a social group, is more profound than the fear of being socially punished. For the jobless teachers, who have lost much of their social standing, castration fear could eventually pull the rug from under Mamata Banerjee when she seeks her fourth consecutive term in 2026.

The Didi should also keep her fingers crossed as a Calcutta High Court division bench prepares to take up the case of anomalies in the 2014 recruitment of primary teachers. This time the number of teachers whose fate hangs in balance is over 32,000!