Crackdown On Terror Intensifies In J&K: 23 Booked Under PSA In Srinagar

SRINAGAR: Days after India’s retaliatory strikes on terror camps in Pakistan following the devastating Pahalgam attack, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have widened their crackdown on local terror networks.
On Saturday, police said 23 individuals linked to banned terror outfits were booked under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) for their alleged involvement in activities threatening public order and national security.
The April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which left 26 civilians dead, sent shockwaves through the Valley and across the nation. Now, with tensions still high and security forces on heightened alert, police are moving swiftly to dismantle what they describe as deeply rooted anti-national networks operating within Srinagar.
A senior police official said the detentions followed detailed dossiers submitted to the District Magistrate of Srinagar, who issued formal orders under the PSA— a law that allows preventive detention without trial for up to two years in cases involving threats to national security.
“The crackdown is part of an intensified campaign to neutralize anti-national networks operating within the Kashmir Valley, particularly in the capital Srinagar,” the official said, adding, “More detentions under the PSA are expected in the coming days.”
The detained individuals include Saqib Shafi Wani of Baghi Sunder Bala Chattabal, Waleed Aijaz Sheikh alias Waleed of New Colony Batmaloo, Hashim Farooq Mir of Ikhrajpora Rajbagh, and Sayar Ahmad Sheikh alias Sahil of New Colony Batmaloo.
Others booked under the PSA are Tawseef Ahmad Khan of Firdous Abad Batmaloo, Showkat Ahmad Dar of Dooha Mohalla Nishat, Ali Mohammad Rather alias Ali Pakistani of Malfuk Hazratbal, Owais Farooq Lone of Batagund Tral (currently residing in Maisuma), and Musaib Ahmad Khan of Hamdania Colony Bemina.
The list further includes Feroz Ahmad Najar of Chandipora Harwan, Shabir Ahmad Ghulam of Bagiyas Srinagar, Sajid Shahnawaz Mir alias Patrole of Firdous Abad Batmaloo, Numan Qayoom Ganie of Methan Chanpora, and Owais Altaf Bhat of Padshahibagh.
Also named are Junaid Zahoor Bangroo of Malik Angan Fateh Kadal; Muzaffar Farooq Mir alias Muzaffar and Uneeb Naseer Mir, both from Dangerpora, Shahzadpora Kanpora Budgam; and Irfan Ahmad Seeru alias Irfan of Khankhal Sokhta Nawa Kadal.
The final group includes Fahad Bashir Sidique alias Umar Kochwa of Akilmir Khanyar, Zubair Ahmad Lone of Saidapora Eidgah, Faizan Yaseen Sheikh of Kaka Sahab Jamalatta, Ibrahim Rashid Ganie alias Gopi/Umar of Moomina Abad Batmaloo, and Abdul Hamid Ganie of New Theed Harwan.
“All of them were involved in repeated unlawful and subversive activities and continued to disturb public peace despite having prior criminal records and being released on bail,” a police spokesperson said.
According to officials, the detainees have been shifted to high-security jails in Poonch, Udhampur, and Kot Bhalwal, Jammu, to prevent further disruption and isolate them from potential local support networks.
“The action is part of an ongoing crackdown to dismantle anti-national elements and overground worker (OGW) networks operating in Srinagar,” a senior police official said, requesting anonymity due to the sensitivity of the matter. “J&K Police remains committed to eliminating criminal activities prejudicial to security and public order in this region with the full might of the law.”
The detentions come just days after Operation Sindoor, a series of precision strikes by Indian forces on terror infrastructure in Pakistan.
In a strongly worded message, police have warned those involved in disruptive and anti-national activities that the law will eventually catch up with them.
“The long arm of the law will catch them sooner than anticipated, and every offender will face justice,” the police official said.
“I believe the detentions under the PSA will send a clear and uncompromising message to those attempting to destabilize the fragile security environment in the Valley,” the official added.
Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir remains on high alert post-Pahalgam terror attack, with security forces stepping up intelligence-gathering, surveillance, and cordon-and-search operations in sensitive pockets of the Valley.
