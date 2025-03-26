Crackdown On Separatists Intensifies In Kashmir As Another Outfit Severs Ties With Hurriyat Conference

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police have stepped up a crackdown on proscribed separatist outfits, conducting raids on the residences of top Hurriyat leaders and activists in Kashmir in the ongoing investigations into cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).
The fresh wave of action comes on the heels of three separatist outfits- J&K Democratic Political Movement, J&K Peoples Movement and Tehreek-e-Istiqlal announcing severing ties with the Hurriyat Conference, a grouping of over two dozen organisations, many of which are now banned. Dozens of their leaders and activists are jailed on serious charges, including funding to militants, rendering the separatists ineffective. All these declarations are almost identical.
On Wednesday, Tehreek-e-Istiqlal led by Ghulam Nabi Sofi, renounced ties with Hurriyat Conference. "I have long before severed my ties with separatist ideology and today I officially denounce it," Sofi confirmed to ETV Bharat. "We couldn't do justice with people and failed in our efforts."
Declaring himself a committed citizen of India, who believes in the Indian Constitution, Sofi said "neither in past I have been associated with any act that is detrimental to the interests of India nor do I or my organisation intend to be a part of any group or forum which will work or has been working against India in future".
These developments prompted Union Home Minister Amit Shah to declare that "separatism has become history in Kashmir" a day ago.
"I welcome this step towards strengthening Bharat’s unity and urge all such groups to come forward and shed separatism once and for all,” Shah posted on X.
In Srinagar, the residence of former Hurriyat Conference chairman Prof Abdul Gani Bhat was among the places where extensive searches were conducted on Wednesday. The octogenarian leader, who is also a Muslim Conference chief, is regarded a moderate leader for his engagements with New Delhi, including with former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee. His houses, including one in Srinagar and the other in his native Sopore’s Botingoo village, were searched, a police official said.
Likewise, the searches were carried out at the residence of separatist Shabir Ahmad Shah, currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar jail. His party Democratic Freedom Party, is among the banned organisations. The police also searched the residence of Masrat Alam Bhat, the key successor to late Syed Ali Geelani. Lodged in Tihar jail, his party Jammu and Kashmir Muslim League, is also among the proscribed outfits.
The searches were conducted at residences of separatists Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat (alias Gugga), Ghulam Nabi Wagay, Feroz Ahmad Khan, Mohammad Nazir Khan, Hakeem Abdul Rashid and Javaid Ahmad Munshi (alias Bilpapa)-all residents of Srinagar, the police official added.
The searches were conducted after obtaining search warrants from the Special Judge of NIA Act in Srinagar. Following legal procedures all searches were carried out in the presence of an Executive Magistrate and independent witnesses, he said.
"The investigation aims to dismantle the remnants of the secessionist and terrorist ecosystem in Jammu and Kashmir by identifying and taking legal action against individuals engaged in such activities," he said. The Police official said that any individual found furthering the agenda of violence, disruption, or unlawful activities will face strict legal consequences under the law.
Similar searches were conducted targeting residences, shops and premises of individuals suspected of having links with banned organisations in south Kashmir, Anantnag and Bandipora. These proactive operations aim to neutralise networks that threaten peace and stability, the police official added.