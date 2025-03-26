ETV Bharat / bharat

Crackdown On Separatists Intensifies In Kashmir As Another Outfit Severs Ties With Hurriyat Conference

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Police have stepped up a crackdown on proscribed separatist outfits, conducting raids on the residences of top Hurriyat leaders and activists in Kashmir in the ongoing investigations into cases registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The fresh wave of action comes on the heels of three separatist outfits- J&K Democratic Political Movement, J&K Peoples Movement and Tehreek-e-Istiqlal announcing severing ties with the Hurriyat Conference, a grouping of over two dozen organisations, many of which are now banned. Dozens of their leaders and activists are jailed on serious charges, including funding to militants, rendering the separatists ineffective. All these declarations are almost identical.

On Wednesday, Tehreek-e-Istiqlal led by Ghulam Nabi Sofi, renounced ties with Hurriyat Conference. "I have long before severed my ties with separatist ideology and today I officially denounce it," Sofi confirmed to ETV Bharat. "We couldn't do justice with people and failed in our efforts."

Declaring himself a committed citizen of India, who believes in the Indian Constitution, Sofi said "neither in past I have been associated with any act that is detrimental to the interests of India nor do I or my organisation intend to be a part of any group or forum which will work or has been working against India in future".

These developments prompted Union Home Minister Amit Shah to declare that "separatism has become history in Kashmir" a day ago.

"I welcome this step towards strengthening Bharat’s unity and urge all such groups to come forward and shed separatism once and for all,” Shah posted on X.