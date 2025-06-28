CPP Chief Sonia Gandhi To Soon Hold Opposition Meet To Boost INDIA Bloc

New Delhi: The Congress is planning to hold a special meeting of opposition leaders to forge greater unity among the INDIA bloc partners during the monsoon session of parliament next month.

"We will soon hold a special meeting to be headed by Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi to discuss the issues to be raised in parliament," an All India Congress Committee (AICC) functionary said.

It may be mentioned here that Sonia Gandhi, a former Congress president, was on June 19 discharged from the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in New Delhi, where she was undergoing treatment.

According to party insiders, the meeting would aim to firm up unity on key issues like internal security, foreign policy, economic distress, caste census, threats to the Constitution and role of the Election Commission of India (ECI) besides discussing the issues that the regional parties wish to flag to take on the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government.

According to party insiders, the monsoon session to be held from July 21 to August 12 was announced by the government on June 4, much in advance, in a snub to the opposition when the INDIA bloc pressed for an urgent session to discuss the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, in which 26 people were killed, and its aftermath.

On June 3, as many as 16 opposition parties jointly addressed a letter to PM Modi over the issue. However, a slight crack in the INDIA bloc had shown up as the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar (NCP-SP) had then refrained from demanding a special session but backed an all-party meeting over the issue, and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) had chosen to flag the concern by writing a letter to the Prime Minister separately.

Hence, it was important to bring the INDIA bloc stalwarts like NCP-SP chief Sharad Pawar, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) chief Uddhav Thackeray, Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Samajwadi Party supremo Akhilesh Yadav, on a page, and present a strong and united opposition during the monsoon session, the Congress insiders said.

"The government had announced the monsoon session dates much before the normal period, but a gazette notification is yet to be made. Once that is done, our floor leaders will meet up to discuss the Parliament agenda," Congress Whip in the Lok Sabha Mohammad Jawed told ETV Bharat.

"We have been expressing concern over various public issues during the previous session and will continue to raise them in the coming session. Besides, the issues needed to be discussed in the special session remain to be taken up as the government announced the monsoon session suddenly to target the opposition," added Jawed.

"We have come to the Parliament to take up people’s issues. But the government is not ready to listen to issues like joblessness, price rise and the plight of the farmers," he said.

"We keep flagging these issues session after session as the voters expect us to do that, but the government uses its majority. They keep us out on one pretext or the other and pass the bills without discussion. This time we will try to raise all the relevant issues," added Jawed.

According to Congress Lok Sabha member Rakesh Rathor, the NDA government hardly cared for the opposition's concerns, but the INDIA bloc would continue to press its demands.

"The government does not listen to the issues raised by the opposition, nor is it willing to give answers, but we will keep doing our job in the coming session as well," Rathor told ETV Bharat.

"The (INDIA) bloc is together on major national issues, and it would be nice if all the major alliance leaders come together in a show of unity. It will send a good message. The Congress and the Samajwadi Party are doing fine in Uttar Pradesh, but it would be better not to comment on the AAP, which has started flexing its muscles after winning just two assembly by-elections in Gujarat and Punjab," added Rathor.