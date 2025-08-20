CPM Terms Bill To Oust PM, CM And Ministers As 'Anti-Democratic'

New Delhi: The Politbureau of Communist Party of India (Marxist) vehemently criticized the Central Government for introducing three bills including The Constitution (One Hundred and Thirtieth Amendment) Bill, 2025, the Government of Union Territories (Amendment) Bill, 2025 and the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2025 having the provision to oust Prime Minister, Chief Minister and Ministers which were referred to the Joint Committee of Parliament on Wednesday.

"Modi government’s move to introduce three bills to oust the Prime Minister, Chief Ministers and other ministers after 30 days in custody, underlines its anti-democratic tendencies to circumvent established procedures of law," the CPM politburo said.

It said that in the past too the BJP had shown the tendency of specially singling out so called heinous acts to slap a blanket legislation to avoid judicial scrutiny.

"Given the neo-fascistic tendencies of the present government, this will obviously be used as a weapon to target opposition state governments. This move is obnoxious and undermines the checks and balances which is essential for a democracy worth its name. The reference to crime only intends to cover up the real intention," the party said.

The party said it has resolved to fight the legislative proposal with all the strength at its command. The CPM also urged all like minded democratic and secular parties in the opposition to jointly resist the uncalled for move.

The development took place minutes after Home Minister Amit Shah introduced the bills ensuring the removal of elected representatives arrested or detained on serious criminal charges from office. The proposed bills covers the Prime Minister, Union ministers, Chief Ministers and ministers of Union Territories.

Shah introduced the bills amid opposition protests in the Lok Sabha. The bills will be presented on the first day of the next Parliament session.

