CPM Defends Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan And daughter Veena Amid SFIO Allegations

Thiruvananthapuram: A day after the grand opening of the Communist Party of India (Marxist)'s 24th Party Congress in Madurai, the party leadership initially appeared unsettled by the allegations from the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) indirectly targeting Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. However, they soon launched a strong counterattack in his defence.
A host of senior CPM leaders attending the congress rallied behind Vijayan on Friday, dismissing the SFIO probe as a politically motivated conspiracy. CPM Kerala State Secretary MV Govindan led the charge, accusing the Central government of orchestrating the allegations to influence upcoming local body elections and next year’s Assembly elections.
Minister P Rajeev also criticised the SFIO’s findings, highlighting that the case had been previously dismissed by three vigilance courts and the Kerala High Court. "This is nothing, but a political conspiracy," Rajeev asserted. Senior leaders KK Shailaja and KN Balagopal also stepped forward in support of the Chief Minister.
Govindan further defended Vijayan, citing previous court rulings that found no evidence linking him to corruption. “Three vigilance courts and the High Court have examined the case and found no grounds for prosecution under the Prevention of Corruption Act.
A Congress MLA even approached the High Court with additional claims, but the petition was dismissed for lack of evidence,” he said. Referring to the SFIO’s probe into alleged financial transactions involving Vijayan’s daughter Veena Vijayan’s company, Govindan dismissed the accusations.
“If these transactions were illegal, would anyone pay taxes on them? Everything was done through banking channels. This is an attempt to attack the CPM and the Left Democratic Front on a political stage,” he stated. Calling the SFIO’s actions unconstitutional, Govindan alleged that a “rainbow alliance” of the BJP, Sangh Parivar, Congress, SDPI and Jamaat-e-Islami was behind a coordinated campaign to malign the government. He insisted that the party would counter the allegations politically.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and his daughter Veena Vijayan have remained silent on the matter.
Opposition Demands CM's Resignation
The opposition has seized upon the SFIO report, with both Congress and BJP demanding Vijayan’s resignation. Leader of Opposition in Kerala Assembly and Congress leader VD Satheesan criticised Pinarayi Vijayan, stating, “This is not a politically motivated case. It is a fact that the Chief Minister’s daughter’s company received money without providing any services. If he has any morals, he should resign.”
BJP State President Rajeev Chandrasekhar echoed similar sentiments in a Facebook post, asserting, “For Kerala to progress, the politics of corruption and nepotism must end.” With tensions escalating, the SFIO investigation has added fuel to the ongoing political battle in Kerala, setting the stage for further confrontations ahead of the elections.
On April 3, the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) moved to court, naming Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena in a pay-off scandal. SFIO submitted the charge sheet to Ernakulam district court. Later, the district court referred it to the JFMC court, which handled the financial irregularities. There were reports that SFIO investigation found that Veena Vijayan had received Rs 2.70 crore from private mining company CMRL without providing any services.
Read more: CPI(M) Conference: "Federalism is Under Threat," Warns Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan