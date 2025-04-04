ETV Bharat / bharat

CPM Defends Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan And daughter Veena Amid SFIO Allegations

Thiruvananthapuram: A day after the grand opening of the Communist Party of India (Marxist)'s 24th Party Congress in Madurai, the party leadership initially appeared unsettled by the allegations from the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) indirectly targeting Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. However, they soon launched a strong counterattack in his defence.

A host of senior CPM leaders attending the congress rallied behind Vijayan on Friday, dismissing the SFIO probe as a politically motivated conspiracy. CPM Kerala State Secretary MV Govindan led the charge, accusing the Central government of orchestrating the allegations to influence upcoming local body elections and next year’s Assembly elections.

Minister P Rajeev also criticised the SFIO’s findings, highlighting that the case had been previously dismissed by three vigilance courts and the Kerala High Court. "This is nothing, but a political conspiracy," Rajeev asserted. Senior leaders KK Shailaja and KN Balagopal also stepped forward in support of the Chief Minister.

Govindan further defended Vijayan, citing previous court rulings that found no evidence linking him to corruption. “Three vigilance courts and the High Court have examined the case and found no grounds for prosecution under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

A Congress MLA even approached the High Court with additional claims, but the petition was dismissed for lack of evidence,” he said. Referring to the SFIO’s probe into alleged financial transactions involving Vijayan’s daughter Veena Vijayan’s company, Govindan dismissed the accusations.

“If these transactions were illegal, would anyone pay taxes on them? Everything was done through banking channels. This is an attempt to attack the CPM and the Left Democratic Front on a political stage,” he stated. Calling the SFIO’s actions unconstitutional, Govindan alleged that a “rainbow alliance” of the BJP, Sangh Parivar, Congress, SDPI and Jamaat-e-Islami was behind a coordinated campaign to malign the government. He insisted that the party would counter the allegations politically.