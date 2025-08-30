ETV Bharat / bharat

CPI(M) Slams Mohan Bhagwat Remark On Kashi, Mathura Mosques

New Delhi: The CPI(M) on Friday condemned RSS Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat's remark that Muslims should "give away" the mosques in Kashi and Mathura as disregard of the law of the land.

The party's Polit Bureau said that with his statement, Bhagwat "attempted to reignite the Mathura and Kashi disputes."

"He demanded that Muslims 'give away' the mosques in these two places as a precondition for 'brotherhood'," the CPI(M) said.

"After the demolition of the Babri Masjid, an act in which the RSS was involved, the Parliament passed a law prohibiting the alteration of any religious site that existed before 1947. According to this law, the status quo must be maintained in both Mathura and Kashi," the party said.

"Such demands are aimed at provoking communal passions, diverting public attention, and polarising society along religious lines," it added.

The CPI(M) alleged that the RSS chief was raking up divisive issues to shield the BJP government from public anger ahead of the upcoming elections.