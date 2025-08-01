ETV Bharat / bharat

CPI(M) Leaders Met Kerala Nuns Arrested In 'Human Trafficking' Case In Durg Jail

Catholic nuns hold placards as they march during a peace rally organised by the All United Christian Community Hyderabad, in Secunderabad on Thursday, July 31, 2025 ( IANS )

Durg: Communist Party of India(Marxist) leaders P. K. Sreemathy and C.S. Sujatha met the two nuns arrested in alleged 'human trafficking' case in Durg Central Jail on Friday.

Nuns Preethi Mary and Vandana Francis, both from Kerala, along with one Sukhman Mandavi, were arrested by the Government Railway Police (GRP) at Durg railway station in Chhattisgarh on July 25 following a complaint by a local Bajrang Dal functionary, who accused them of forcibly converting three women from the tribal-dominated Narayanpur district and trafficking them.

Former Member of Parliament P. K. Sreemathy said that she met the nuns and assured their support to them. "Both the nuns are hoping for bail," she said. "These women from Kerala had come to Chhattisgarh to provide social service. Keralities are united in support for them," she said.

The arrest of the two Kerala-based nuns has triggered a political row, with the Congress and the CPI(M) strongly criticising the move.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, however, accused the opposition of "politicising the matter".

Meghalaya CM urges Fair probe

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on Friday wrote to his Chhattisgarh counterpart, Vishnu Deo Sai, urging the latter's government to ensure a fair probe and consider revoking charges against two Catholic nuns from Kerala who were arrested last week over alleged human trafficking and forced religious conversion.

In a letter addressed to the Chhattisgarh CM, Sangma expressed concern over the arrest of Sister Vandana Francis and Sister Preethy Mary -- both affiliated with Fatima Hospital in Agra in Uttar Pradesh.

A Congress Delegation from Kerala to meet the Nuns

Meanwhile, a delegation of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) from Kerala will also be meeting the nuns.

Members of the delegation alleged that referring the case to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court by the Durg sessions court is a conspiracy to ensure that the arrested nuns don't get bail immediately.

A sessions court in Durg district on Wednesday said that it does not have the jurisdiction to hear the bail application of the three accused, and that they will have to move a special NIA court for relief.