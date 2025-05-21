ETV Bharat / bharat

CPI-M Leader's Photo With YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra Goes Viral, FIR Lodged

Kolkata: A photograph of a CPI-M leader with YouTuber Jyoti Malhotra, who was arrested for allegedly spying for Pakistan, that has been doing rounds on the social media has created ripples in the political circles of West Bengal. The CPI-M leader has filed an FIR and the matter is currently under investigation.

Srijan Bhattacharya, former state secretary of SFI and member of CPI-M state committee, has claimed that the photograph is morphed with an aim to malign him and the Left Front.

"It has come to my attention that my photograph with a woman SFI worker was morphed with Jyoti Malhotra. This photograph has damaged my party's image and my own reputation. This is not the first time that Leftists and rationalists have been attacked. Those who are unable to win on political issues are resorting to such hatred and malice. I have filed an FIR with the cyber crime department of Kolkata Police and hope that police will take appropriate action against these lies," Srijan said.

Srijan had contested from the Jadavpur Lok Sabha constituency during the general elections.