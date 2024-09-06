CPM General Secretary Sitaram Yechuri Put On Ventilator At Delhi AIIMS

New Delhi: Renowned political figure Sitaram Yechuri, General Secretary of the Community Party of India, is reportedly in critical condition and has been shifted to a ventilator at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Hospital in New Delhi.

According to sources, Yechuri was admitted to the hospital three days prior after contracting a respiratory infection. His health significantly deteriorated after his admission to AIIMs on Thursday, thus subsequently shifted to the intensive care unit. It is reported that Yechuri’s health was already considered critical upon his admission three days prior which deteriorated.

The 72-year-old leader was admitted to the emergency ward of the AIIMS on August 19 with a chest infection that resembled pneumonia. The exact nature of his ailment is not disclosed by the hospital yet. A group of seven physicians is currently managing his care, however, no official bulletin has been released by AIIMS. Yechuri had recently undergone cataract surgery.

On August 31, CPI(M) released a statement regarding the treatment of the party leader.

"Comrade Sitaram Yechury, general secretary of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), continues to be under treatment at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences of New Delhi," the CPI(M) said in a statement. "He is under the care of a team of specialist doctors who are treating him for respiratory infection," it said.

A member of the CPI(M) politburo, Yechuri is known for taking forward the coalition-building legacy of former general secretary Harkishan Singh Surjeet. He played a key role in the coalition-building efforts during the formation of the United Progressive Alliance government in 2004. He also collaborated with P Chidambaram to draft the common minimum programme for the United Front government in 1996.

Yechuri, who joined the Students’ Federation of India (SFI) in 1974, became a member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) a year later. He was arrested during the emergency from 1975 to 1977 when he was still a student at Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi. He was also elected president of the JNU Students’ Union three times in 1977-78. The senior leader, along with Prakash Karat, is also credited with having played a key role in establishing a strong leftist presence at JNU.

Earlier on Sunday, before his admission to AIIMS, Yechuri had attacked the Union government on X saying, “Modi led ND alliance govt’s decision to induct 45 lateral entry officers of the rank of Jt. secys/ Directors/ Dy. Secys across 24 ministries is a clear attempt to infiltrate RSS personnel to further its agenda to subvert our Constitutional Scheme.”

“This negates the Constitutional mandate for Reservations. If done through the normal practice of UPSC selection then at least 23 of 45 would be competent SC/ST/OBC candidates. Modi's urgency to implement the Manu Smriti social order,” he added.

Read More