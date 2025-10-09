ETV Bharat / bharat

Exclusive | Bihar Polls Critical Amid SIR Controversy; ‘Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhor’ Resonates: CPI(M) General Secretary M A Baby

Patna: CPI(M) general secretary M.A. Baby, 71, was in Patna to attend the Bihar state committee meeting of his party on Thursday. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat about the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections and other political developments across the country, he pointed out how a single mistake by the media distorted his name and left him permanently stuck with the wrong one.

Here are the excerpts from the interview, which starts with how he suffered a name change at the hands of the media.

M.A. Baby: My actual name is Marian Alexander Baby. When I got elected as the general secretary of the party, a very prominent news agency of our country carried a story in which they wrongly gave the full form of my name as Mariam Alexander Baby. That has been taken as the gospel truth. My name is Mariam in Google and everywhere else. When I go abroad, my name is written as Mariam there also, and I am referred to with it. This despite the fact that the passport and tickets bear my correct name Marian. This is what has happened to me.

ETV Bharat: What brings you to Patna?

Baby: The very important Bihar Assembly elections have been announced in two phases – November 6 and 11. It is going to be problematic because it is the first election to be held after the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls done by the Election Commission in an arbitrary manner, even while ignoring the certain directions by the Supreme Court of India. The polls are going to be a big fight for the democratic forces and to prepare our party for it we are holding meetings. In that context I have accompanied two politburo members looking after Bihar – A Vijayaraghavan and Ashok Dhawale – to help them.

ETV Bharat: We are hearing some hurdles in seat-sharing within the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), also known as the Mahagathbandhan here, have cropped up. What are they?

Baby: Definitely, when seat-sharing is taken up, there are some difficulties because there are new entrants into the Mahagathbandhan. They need to be accommodated. Due to such practical issues, the parties who are already there in the alliance have to be very realistic. They should objectively assess the situation, how the new parties could be adjusted and seats be made available to them. However, the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has made it clear that it is not going to touch the seats given to the Left parties to contest in the 2020 Assembly elections. I am hopeful that the details of the seats each party would contest would be finalised within a day or two.

ETV Bharat: Going by what you are saying, it seems that the CPI(M) demand for 11 seats to contest will not be met?

Baby: We have made our priority list on the basis of the influence of our party. We did not bargain for seats in the 2020 Assembly polls because we wanted the Mahagathbandhan to start functioning and we agreed to whatever seats we were allocated (The CPI(M) got four seats to contest and it won two of them). The idea has been conveyed to the RJD to enhance the number of seats for our party. We have not abandoned the demand, but we are very realistic. We want the alliance to function, so we will discuss and come to a decision soon.

ETV Bharat: Will you be meeting senior RJD leaders during your visit here?

Baby: We are busy with our state committee meeting and then there is some important work back in Delhi. RJD leaders have to deal with so many political parties (the Opposition alliance in Bihar has nine parties). We have indicated that we are here. If the time permits, they will meet, at a mutually agreeable time.

ETV Bharat: How important are Bihar Assembly elections for the country and in the context of the forthcoming elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, West Bengal, and Assam next year.

Baby: Every election, including bye-election, is important because it displays the thinking of the people. As far as the Bihar Assembly election is concerned, it is a very crucial election because it is happening after the imposed SIR. It is happening after the Opposition successfully exposed the omissions and commissions of the EC – in not only failing to conduct elections in an impartial manner, but also indulging in highly suspicious elections. Therefore, the slogan ‘vote chor, gaddi chhor’ (vote thief, quit the throne) has caught the imagination of the people.

The Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha (Rahul Gandhi) and the Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly successfully led agitation against it and all the Left parties participated in it. How far it has influenced the people of Bihar will be measured. Also, the naked form of corruption where elections are about to be held or announced, including Rs 10,000 for women. Prime Minister Narendra Modi came and made announcements to appease various sections of the society. I think this Assembly election happening in 2025 will be a turning point in Indian politics. The countdown for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) will begin with this election. The way the EC has been behaving in a partisan and an objectionable manner will also be tested and the people will take a call.

The Bihar Assembly election is happening in an atmosphere of ‘match-fixing’ by the EC. Whether the politically conscious people of Bihar will be able to call the bluff and teach these communal forces and the EC, which is moving hand in gloves with the ruling party at the Centre, a lesson will be seen. I think a proper verdict will come.

ETV Bharat: Once a big party having 44 Lok Sabha seats (in 2004) and ruling in West Bengal, Tripura and Kerala the CPI(M) has declined to just four seats in the present Lok Sabha. It has lost power in West Bengal and Tripura. What are you doing to strengthen the party and expand the voter base?

Baby: There is some decline in the influence of our party. In the long history of our party, we have gone through many vicissitudes. Working in difficult situations is nothing new for us. We have no doubt that we are going to stage a comeback. Only thing is how fast it is going to happen. We are patiently working for it in Bengal, Tripura, Kerala and other places. Despite all the setbacks, we were able to ensure a continuation of the LDF (Left Democratic Front) government in the 2021 election in Kerala.

We will participate in the elections in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Assam and Bengal. We are hopeful that our performance will be better.

ETV Bharat: What special steps are being taken to strengthen the party’s organisation?

Baby: We are implementing the steps taken at our party’s previous congress. I inaugurated a party school for the Hindi region in Delhi on October 7. Various comrades are taking classes and teaching about our political line, ideology, how to work among the masses, about our youth and women organisations. The communist parties must work on maintaining close contact with the masses. We suffer setbacks when there are aberrations or deviations in contact with the masses. We need to be better communists to work among the people.

We have chalked out short, medium and long-term plans for our party and are confident of improving the independent strength with patience and perseverance.

ETV Bharat: The younger generation is not getting attracted towards the CPI(M) despite its ideology?